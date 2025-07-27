Al Kharafi: We view AI not just as a tool for automation, but as a catalyst for innovation, empowering our people to deliver smarter, faster, and more meaningful client engagement.

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has announced the successful rollout of Microsoft Copilot to all employees across its divisions—marking a significant leap forward in its enterprise-wide AI transformation strategy. This milestone underscores NBK’s continued investment in cutting-edge technologies that empower employees, streamline workflows, and enhance operational agility.

Microsoft Copilot harnesses the capabilities of Generative AI to assist staff with daily tasks such as drafting documents, analyzing complex data sets, summarizing key information, and automating repetitive activities. By embedding this advanced technology directly into employees’ digital workspace, NBK is enabling its teams to focus on strategic initiatives and high-value client engagement, thereby reinforcing its reputation for service excellence and innovation.

The adoption of Copilot is the first in a series of AI-driven initiatives planned under NBK’s digital innovation roadmap. It reflects the Bank’s long-term commitment to building a future-ready workforce and fostering a digitally intelligent workplace culture. NBK’s strategic embrace of responsible AI ensures that innovation is deployed in a manner that is secure, ethical, and aligned with international best practices in data privacy and governance.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Mohammad Al Kharafi Group Chief Operating Officer, Group Operations, Technology and Data said: “We recognize the transformative potential of AI in reshaping the future of banking, not just as a tool for automation but as a catalyst for innovation and growth. The adoption of Microsoft Copilot marks a pivotal step in our digital evolution—one that empowers our employees to become more efficient, creative, and customer-centric in everything they do.”

“By embedding generative AI into the Bank’s daily internal workflows, we are enabling smarter decision-making, faster execution, and more meaningful engagement across the organization. Copilot leads the way as one of NBK’s first generative AI solution—paving the way for a full suite of AI-driven tools under its long-term innovation roadmap,” Al Kharafi explained.

He concluded by adding, “As we continue to embrace emerging technologies, our focus remains firmly on responsible innovation. We are committed to ensuring that every advancement is delivered with the highest standards of security, compliance, and ethical integrity. Ultimately, our goal is to build a future-ready organization that blends human ingenuity with digital intelligence to drive sustainable value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders alike.”

Beyond the deployment of Microsoft Copilot, NBK remains committed to enhancing the employee experience through a comprehensive approach that combines cultural transformation with digital enablement. The Bank continues to modernize internal systems and deliver targeted upskilling programs, fostering a work environment where people and technology thrive together. These efforts are part of a broader vision to promote continuous learning, collaboration, and human-centered innovation across the organization.

This strategic launch builds on a series of IT enhancements that NBK has introduced as part of its ongoing digital transformation journey. Across its operations in Kuwait and internationally, the Bank has upgraded core systems, strengthened its digital infrastructure, and accelerated the automation of routine processes to boost efficiency and reduce operational risk. These developments have also improved system resilience, enhanced cybersecurity protocols, and strengthened business continuity. Together, these advancements contribute to a more agile, secure, and digitally empowered workplace, enabling employees to focus on delivering exceptional service and value to clients.

In recognition of its efforts in digital advancement, innovation excellence, and responsible technology adoption, NBK has received numerous accolades from leading global and regional institutions, further cementing its position as a pioneer in the region’s banking sector.

As NBK continues to lead the financial sector in Kuwait and the region through responsible digital transformation, initiatives like this demonstrate the Bank’s unwavering focus on empowering talent, accelerating innovation, and setting a new benchmark for AI-led transformation in the banking sector—delivering long-term value to customers, shareholders, and the communities we serve.