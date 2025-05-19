Abu Dhabi – Tawazun Council and ADNEC Group have signed an MoU aimed at enhancing national level coordination in the organisation of defence and security events, while strengthening the UAE’s presence on the specialised international exhibitions.

The MoU was signed on the first day of Make it in the Emirates 2025 at the Tawazun Council stand, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council, and H.E. Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group.

The agreement aims to reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading regional and global hub for defence innovation and advanced technology. It establishes a joint framework for planning and executing key defence-focussed events and unifying national efforts in international exhibitions under the UAE National Pavilion.

H.E. Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi stated:

"This agreement marks a strategic milestone in building a unified institutional framework for representing the UAE at global defence platforms. Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen event delivery efficiency and enable national defence companies to expand internationally under a cohesive identity that reflects the UAE’s strategic vision in the defence and security sectors."

H.E. Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri said:

"We are proud of this partnership with Tawazun Council in a collaboration that further empowers ADNEC’s role in supporting the national defence ecosystem. Together, we will deliver world-class events and amplify the international enhancing the UAE’s international visibility via specialised platforms that showcase its industrial and technological capabilities."

As part of the agreement, ADNEC Group in collaboration with Tawazun Council, will oversee the organisation and management of international events and participations on behalf of the Council and the Emirati companies operating under its umbrella. This aims to enhance engagement at major global defence exhibitions, promote the UAE’s advanced and leading defence and security industries, and open new markets for these products. It will also provide Emirati companies with the opportunity to build long-term partnerships and attract increased foreign investment into national industries.

This step reaffirms both parties’ commitment to strengthening role integration and developing a comprehensive framework that supports the growth of the UAE’s defence sector, while opening new prospects for international collaboration in this strategic field.