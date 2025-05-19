DUBAI, UAE – In line with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning announced the successful training of over 2,500 professionals at its showrooms and training facilities across the Middle East & Africa distribution channels.

This milestone reflects the company’s growing role in accelerating sustainable development across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), where energy-efficient cooling is becoming a top priority.

With global cooling demand expected to increase drastically by 2050, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warns that most air-conditioning units in use today are two to three times less efficient than top-performing models. Achieving net-zero targets, according to the IEA, requires both the adoption of high-efficiency systems and a shift in building design and user behaviour, such as adjusting thermostat settings and incorporating passive cooling strategies.

“We are proud to see the region setting the benchmark for sustainable building practices,” said Ahmed Aqel, general manager, Johnson Controls-Hitachi MEA. “Our training programs are designed to accelerate that vision by equipping professionals with the tools and knowledge to implement HVAC solutions that not only reduce energy consumption but also support wider behaviour and design shifts needed to reach net-zero.”

Located in the UAE — the first country in the MEA region to commit to net-zero emissions - the training program provides an immersive experience with cutting-edge HVAC technologies. It covers a range of offerings range from residential to advanced variable refrigerant flow (VRF) solutions. Designed specifically for the MEA region's extreme climate and rapidly expanding urban areas, these systems cater to the soaring demand for efficient cooling solutions.

The program is specifically designed to support engineers, consultants, and decision-makers in sectors such as real estate development, education, healthcare, and industry. In addition to technical mastery, participants learn about optimizing system performance, reducing operational costs, and aligning with national green building codes and sustainability frameworks.

“In the Middle East, where space cooling accounts for up to 70% of residential electricity consumption, HVAC is one of the largest contributors to peak power demand. As the region’s cities expand and temperatures rise, scalable, efficient cooling technologies are no longer optional — they are essential,” Aqel pointed out.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning has maintained a strong presence in the MEA region for over a decade, delivering integrated HVAC solutions to residential, commercial, and institutional projects. The company’s diverse product portfolio and ongoing investment in knowledge development reflect its commitment to shaping a low-carbon, high-efficiency future.

With the UAE’s growing momentum in green building policies, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning is playing a pivotal role in supporting the transition to smarter, cleaner infrastructure. The company’s efforts resonate beyond technology: they empower human capital, support sustainability policies, and enable a future-ready built environment.

About Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning is a global air conditioning manufacturer established in October 2015 as a joint venture between Johnson Controls and Hitachi Appliances, Inc. (now Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc.). The company offered high-quality residential and commercial products, services, and solutions to its customers. It has released the most diverse HVAC products in the global market, including ductless solutions, chillers and residential air conditioning solutions that exceed customer expectations at all times,