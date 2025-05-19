HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi: ‘We look forward to building a dynamic partnership that reflects our shared values and ambitious visions for the future’

City planning and public security, business promotion and tourism, sustainable development and Smart City technology among areas covered by agreement

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ras Al Khaimah and Miami, Florida, with a view to strengthening and promoting exchange and cooperation across a number of sectors of mutual interest.

The agreement was signed by Senior Advisor to HH Sheikh Saud, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Omran Alshamsi, and the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez.

HH Sheikh Saud said: “This agreement marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration for Ras Al Khaimah and Miami, though it is a continuation of the long-standing friendship and strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the United States. By encouraging greater collaboration and exchange, we open new pathways for innovation, investment and cultural dialogue. We look forward to building a dynamic partnership that reflects our shared values and ambitious visions for the future.”

Through the MoU, Ras Al Khaimah and Miami intend to establish a cooperative relationship across several sectors and areas of mutual interest, including city planning and public security, business promotion and tourism, Smart City technology, innovation and start-ups and sustainable development, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

During the meeting, discussions also focused on enhancing economic, trade and investment ties, as well as the many existing US companies based in Ras Al Khaimah, such as Hilton, Guardian Glass and Caresoft Global. HH Sheikh Saud also highlighted the Emirate’s vibrant economic landscape and the investment opportunities it offers to support business growth and innovation.

Mayor Suarez expressed his sincere appreciation to HH Sheikh Saud for the warm hospitality, praising the strong ties between the UAE and the US and an agreement that will mark an exciting new chapter in relations between Ras Al Khaimah and one of the US’s most prominent cities.