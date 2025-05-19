In partnership with RAK Properties and A.R.M Holding, and created by HIVE, ENTA opens its first chapter with ENTA Mina – 119 design-led apartments on Hayat Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – A fresh chapter in residential living begins with the launch of ENTA, a new design-forward residential brand created by HIVE for a new generation of homeowners. ENTA is built around a simple idea: that homes should reflect the people who live in them. Designed for those seeking more than just a place to stay, ENTA offers spaces that speak to creativity, individuality, and permanence.

The brand’s debut development, ENTA Mina, brings this vision to life with 119 character-rich residences located on Hayat Island in Mina, Ras Al Khaimah. The project is being delivered in partnership with RAK Properties and A.R.M. Holding – two of the UAE’s most respected development institutions.

His Excellency Mohammad Al Shehhi, CEO of A.R.M. Holding, said: “ENTA reflects our unwavering commitment to shaping the future of urban living, 119 design-led residences built with purpose and intention. This development goes beyond architecture; it represents a lifestyle aligned with the ambitions of a new generation. ENTA is where living, working, and connecting converge in a meaningful ecosystem. At A.R.M. Holding, we invest in more than buildings, we invest in people, in ideas, and in tomorrow. With ENTA, we’re creating spaces that don’t just support growth, they inspire it.”

Born from a shared ambition to bring more depth and soul into residential design, ENTA blends architectural restraint with expressive materiality. Interiors are calm, textural, and quietly confident – combining raw concrete and brushed metal with natural elements like wood and linen. The architecture follows suit, with clean lines and enduring materials that invite residents to shape the space as their own.

More than just a collection of homes, ENTA Mina introduces a complete lifestyle ecosystem. Amenities include a resident café and restaurant, hosting lounge, library, gym, infrared saunas, cold plunge pools, and generous outdoor gathering areas. At the heart of the project is a stand-alone coworking facility - an uncommon feature for residential developments – designed to support modern, flexible work with private rooms, breakout zones, and focused workspaces just steps from home.

Located in one of the UAE’s fastest-growing real estate markets, ENTA Mina offers a compelling proposition for both end-users and investors. Positioned on Hayat Island – part of the wider Mina masterplan – the project benefits from a waterfront location and close proximity to high-profile hospitality destinations including Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Anantara Mina Resort, and the upcoming Anantara Residences.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, RAK Properties added: “We are proud to work with the team at HIVE on bringing this new brand and community to market. Customer needs and wants evolve and adapt over time, and as developers, we must do the same. This partnership enables us to reach new audiences, working closely with a team that lives and breathes the customer experience. ENTA represents another new and exciting chapter in the story of Mina, and we look forward to seeing the customer response and its ultimate realisation on the skyline of Ras Al Khaimah.”

Buyers can take advantage of flexible payment plans leading up to handover, along with the option to enroll in a fully-managed rental program operated by HIVE. Designed specifically for extended stays, the program offers a hands-off solution for owners looking to generate stable, long-term income. From marketing and tenant vetting to leasing, cleaning, maintenance, and monthly reporting, HIVE manages every aspect of the rental process – giving owners full transparency and peace of mind.

As the UAE’s residential market continues to mature, ENTA signals a shift toward homes with authenticity and emotional depth – spaces designed not just to live in, but to grow with. Created for those who value meaning over excess, ENTA Mina invites its residents to slow down, live intentionally, and put down roots in a home that reflects who they are.

“ENTA was born from watching HIVE tenants grow into homeowners - people who still wanted the feeling of what we created, but in a place they could truly call their own,” said Bass Ackermann, Founder & CEO of HIVE. “It addresses a market need for ready-made but authentic community. ENTA aims to speak to a new kind of homeowner - someone who values design, function, and feeling in equal measure. It’s a brand grounded in creative integrity, but also built to perform, whether you’re living in it or investing in it.”

Sales for ENTA Mina will open on May 23, with the development expected to be handed over in Q1 2028.

About ENTA:

ENTA is a new residential brand conceived by HIVE, the next-generation real estate developer known for soulful, design-led living spaces. ENTA brings that same raw, character-driven ethos to the ownership market, offering homes for those who want the creative spirit of HIVE in a place of their own.

The debut project, ENTA Mina, is located on Hayat Island in Mina, Ras Al Khaimah. Developed in collaboration with RAK Properties and A.R.M. Holding, the project includes 119 thoughtfully designed units, along with an amenity-rich environment that supports both lifestyle and liveability. The interiors juxtapose raw finishes like concrete and metal with softer textures such as wood and fabric, creating spaces that are calm, confident, and enduring.

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specialising in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.

RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.

About A.R.M. Holding

A.R.M. Holding is a multi-focused economic enabler creating synergies and opportunities through local, regional, and global investments. The company's diversified portfolio spans various economic sectors including banking, telecom, FMCG, real estate, hospitality, health tech, and sustainability innovation. Through artistic and cultural expression, A.R.M. Holding aims to enrich the nation, nurture prosperous communities, build lasting legacies, and empower people across generations.