The American Business Council Kuwait– AmCham Kuwait held its Annual Board of Directors Election Night, at The United States Embassy in Kuwait, in attendance of 100 AmCham Kuwait Members and Embassy representatives.

In his opening statements, AmCham Kuwait’s Chairman- Pete Swift thanked the guests for being there, he thanked the current Board of Directors (BOD) for their work towards AmCham Kuwait’s vision and gave his best wishes to the new running candidates. Swift then introduced the Charge d'affaires James Holtsnider.

The Charge de Affairs thanked AmCham Kuwait’s Chairman for his remarks and then praised AmCham Kuwait as an organization for its achievements in advocacy for American corporations and corporations with American interest and thanked the current BOD Members for their contribution to the organization.

As the Charge d’Affaires speech was finalized, Swift introduced Dr. Arezou Harraf, Vice-Chair of AmCham Kuwait and Chair of the Nominations and Elections Committee. Dr. Harraf went on to explain how the voting and the ballots worked and introduced candidates as each of them gave their speech on why they should be part of the BOD and what each would be contributing to ABCK-AmCham Kuwait. The running candidates were Rt. Brig. Gen. Musaed AlHawli- Managing Director- Boeing (BA), Meziane Ghaoui Regional Business Manager- Honeywell (HON), Jody Mangus- Assistance to the president Saudi Arabian Chevron (SAC), Sam Jauhari- Chairman- Gulf Facilities General Trading & Contracting Co. (GFT), Issa Almasri- Business Development Manager-Kuwait Resources House (KRH), and Chester Bryniarski- Projects Contracts Manager-Project Management Consultant- Individual Member.

Once the speeches were finalized, AmCham’s Chairman took the time to recognize the event’s sponsors: Platinum sponsor and Champion GOFSCO, Gold sponsors: Kuwait Gulf Link (KGL), The American International School (AIS), Silver sponsors: Gulf Agency Company (GAC), The Sultan Center, and Event Travel and Tourism Partner: IFA International Travel and Tourism.

To finalize, Members casted their votes into the Ballot Box, and the event was resumed with a buffet dinner by Hilton Kuwait Resort, followed by live entertainment from Jamstart.

ABCK-AmCham Kuwait: Is a non-profit organization operating since 1985 and is composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. ABCK-AmCham Kuwait has acted as an advocate for American interest in the state of Kuwait. For More Information, please visit our website at www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on our social media channel @abck1985