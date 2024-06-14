Abu Dhabi-UAE: With Eid Al Adha around the corner, Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), part of the PureHealth Group, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has announced its clinic opening hours as well as a range of special offers, including for travel and beauty.

The majority of healthcare centres will remain open to ensure people can continue receiving care throughout the Eid period, and will provide a variety of specialty services including family medicine, paediatrics, dermatology, obstetrics & gynaecology, and ENT.

The following centres in Abu Dhabi will all be open from 10 AM to 10 PM on Arafat Day, 2 PM to 10 PM on the first day of Eid, and 10 AM to 10 PM on the second and third days of Eid: Al Bateen Healthcare Center, Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Center; Al Maqtaa Healthcare Center; Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Center; Al Bahia Healthcare Center; Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed Healthcare Center, and Baniyas Healthcare Center.

These centres in Al Ain will be open from 10 AM to 10 PM on Arafat Day, 2 PM to 10 PM on the first day of Eid, and 10 AM to 10 PM on the second day and third days of Eid: Al Hili Healthcare Center; Al Yahar Healthcare Center; Neima Healthcare Center; Oud Al Touba Diagnostic & Screening Center; and Al Towayya Children's Specialty Center.

Meanwhile, five centres will remain open 24 hours a day: Sweihan Healthcare Center; Al Qua'a Healthcare Center; Mezyad Healthcare Center; Al Hayer Healthcare Center; Al Khatem Healthcare Center.

The following AHS centres will remain closed throughout the Eid period: Al Mushrif Children's Specialty Center; Al Falah Healthcare Center; Al Shamkha Healthcare Center; Al Samha Healthcare Center; Al Dhafra Dental Center; Mafraq Dental Center; Al Madina Occupational Health Center; Al Muwaiji Healthcare Center; Al Maqam Healthcare Center; Zakher Healthcare Center; Al Jahili Healthcare Center; Al Khazna Healthcare Center; Al Shwaib Healthcare Center; Al Faqaa Healthcare Center; Al Ain Dental Center; and Remah Healthcare Center.

Additionally, to ensure continued access to visa screening services during Eid, several screening centres will remain open throughout the period. The Disease Prevention and Screening Centre (DPSC) in The Galleria, Al Maryah Island will be open from 10 AM to 10 PM throughout the Eid holiday, while DPSC Al Wahda Mall will be open from 10 AM to 7 PM on the second and third days of Eid, and DPSC Al Ain will be open from 8 AM to 5 PM on the third day of Eid. All remaining DPSC centers will be closed throughout the Eid period, with regular hours resuming on the 19 June.

‘Well Child Program’

Parents can use time off work and school during Eid to bring their child in for a ‘Well Child Check-Up’. The Well Child Program by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center provides covered screenings for all children from birth to six years of age. The program enables the early detection of a range of health issues, including vision and hearing problems, dental issues, nutritional deficiencies, anemia, developmental delays, autism, ADHD, and obesity.

To skip the queues, AHS encourages parents to book an appointment by calling 80050.

AHS’ portfolio comprises 30 multi-specialty healthcare centres with state-of-the-art outpatient facilities, three dental specialty centres, 18 Disease Prevention and Screening Centres, School Health Services at 207 public schools, and five Mobile Clinic Solutions.