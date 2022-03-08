Amman, Jordan - Amazon Payment Services, a payment service provider in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is collaborating with Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) in Jordan to nurture and invest in cybersecurity talent. Aiming to develop forward-thinking security innovation and information security leadership in the region, the collaboration will offer students attending PSUT in Jordan the chance to take on exciting internship opportunities in cybersecurity, while top cybersecurity talent will also get the chance to enjoy scholarships.



A natural next step in the long-standing relationship between Amazon Payment Services and Jordan’s leading center of excellence in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) education and research, this collaboration is testament to both parties’ commitment to fostering cybersecurity talent in MENA, strengthening the backbone of the region’s digital economy.

As part of the agreement, Amazon Payment Services will provide internship programs for PSUT students specializing in cybersecurity. Students enrolled in the program will have the opportunity to gain vital work experience in security engineering, leaning on Amazon Payment Services’ experience and best practice as a tech employer in the region. Later this year, Amazon Payment Services will also fund scholarships for top cybersecurity talent from the PSUT university.

Commenting on the initiative, Omar Halabieh, Head of Technology, Amazon Payment Services, said: “We are delighted to expand our long-running collaboration with Princess Sumaya University for Technology, through which we will help raise the bar for cybersecurity in the region and ensure that we continue to deliver trusted payment experiences well into the future. The decision to provide these unique internship opportunities, as well as scholarships for cybersecurity professionals of the future, comes as part of our overall effort and commitment to developing tech talent in the MENA region.”



He continued: “This partnership shows the critical importance Amazon Payment Services places on cybersecurity, and how we are investing in the future to create opportunities for professionals both within our company, and ultimately in the region. Our efforts with PSUT will also help bridge the talent gap for the cybersecurity industry in the region and raise awareness about the best practices to keep digital transactions safe for businesses.”



Peter George, Managing Director of Amazon Payment Services, said: “Our collaboration with PSUT reflects and reinforces our commitment to working with likeminded organizations to safely accelerate the digital transformation of the MENA region. Mutually beneficial partnerships are crucial to building a secure digital future, and by joining forces with PSUT, we are contributing to this vital goal by helping advance the development of the cybersecurity sector in Jordan.”



Dr. Ammar Odeh, Assistant Dean of the Faculty of Computing Sciences at PSUT, said: “Our society is now more technologically reliant than ever before, and this is a trend that will only accelerate in the future. Therefore, we are very pleased to collaborate with Amazon Payment Services, a leader in information security and the region’s tech employer of choice. By working together, we will offer a starting point for talented PSUT students interested in sharpening their cybersecurity skills and knowledge in real-life situations at Amazon Payment Services and contributing to a safer and more robust digital economy of the future.”



The consumer digital economy is set to continue growing rapidly over the next few years, bringing into sharp focus the need for trustworthy, secure and reliable payment processing services. Amazon Payment Services aims to exceed customer expectations in this respect with its relentless focus on cybersecurity and safety of transactions. The partnership with PSUT marks its next endeavor in line with this long-term strategy, ultimately reinforcing that securing the region’s accelerating digital transformation is a critical mission for Amazon Payment Services – the enabler of online transactions for thousands of MENA-based merchants across multiple industries.



Amazon Payment Services is a payment service provider operating across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with a mission to empower online businesses through a simple, affordable, and trusted payment experience. Designed to enable businesses to unlock and optimize their online presence, Amazon Payment Services provides secure digital payment services and solutions that are easy to use, including tokenization technology, local payment methods, third-party services such as advanced fraud tools, instalment plans such as Buy-Now-Pay-Later, digital wallets, and reporting APIs, as well as cutting-edge consumer payments insights.



For more information on Amazon Payment Services, please visit paymentservices.amazon.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT)

Founded in 1991, Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) is a private and non-profit university in Jordan. It is owned by the Royal Scientific Society (RSS), the foremost applied research centre in Jordan. PSUT contains four academic schools; King Hussein School of Computing Sciences, King Abdullah II School of Engineering, King Talal School of Business Technology (KTSBT), and King Abdullah I School of Graduate Studies and Scientific Research. PSUT academic schools are active in developing the academic programs offered through a continuous revision process, and periodic updating in accordance with the development perspective curricula in prestigious universities and according to the needs of the market locally and regionally.



As a part of El Hassan Science City, PSUT strives to create a culture of entrepreneurship among its students. All PSUT programs are accredited by the Jordanian Higher Education Accreditation Commission. PSUT strives to be the leader in building the ICT and electronics sectors in Jordan and a research platform for Jordanian industry. Simply put, our goal is to provide quality academic programs that keep pace with the best international standards and meet the needs of the labor market.