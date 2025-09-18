Fulfilment centre enables delivery as fast as same-day, on a wider selection of products for customers

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Today, Amazon announced the launch of its first fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). The new facility is designed to advance logistics and fulfilment capabilities, accelerate delivery speeds and broaden product selection for customers. It also supports Abu Dhabi’s growing retail landscape by empowering entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to thrive in the digital economy.

Located in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), the site sets a benchmark for technological innovation and operational excellence. It was officially inaugurated during a visit by His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, His Excellency Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs, and His Excellency Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmad, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, alongside senior officials and representatives from ADDED and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce.

Enhanced customer experience and seller support

Supporting Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation and entrepreneurship agenda, the state-of-the-art fulfilment centre leverages Amazon’s advanced automation to accelerate deliveries, enabling same-day delivery across a wide range of products for customers throughout the UAE. This is further enhanced by Abu Dhabi Customs' efficient clearance processes and trade facilitation efforts, which play a crucial role in enabling seamless operations.

His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “The launch of Amazon’s first Fulfilment Center in Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in our strategic partnership. Through ADIO’s collaboration with Amazon, we are not only creating opportunities for small- and medium-sized enterprises, we are also strengthening the advanced logistics and digital commerce ecosystem in Abu Dhabi. This is aligned with our initiatives to enable businesses in priority sectors such as retail and wholesale trade, SMEs, and ICT to grow, thrive, and expand”.

H.E. Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs, affirmed that Abu Dhabi Customs, as part of its efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships with the private sector and in line with its strategic plan and initiatives, is committed to supporting major global companies, particularly those in the e-commerce and logistics sectors. This commitment aligns with the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision to position the emirate as a central hub for smart trade at both regional and global levels.

His Excellency stated that Abu Dhabi Customs aims to deliver a smart, integrated customs ecosystem powered by advanced technologies and digital platforms. This includes automated and proactive services, as well as solutions based on AI and data analytics, enabling the business sector to complete transactions with greater precision, speed and transparency.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, commented: "This new fulfilment centre represents a step forward in our long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi and the UAE. By combining technology with our customer-obsessed approach, we are expanding our operational footprint in Abu Dhabi while setting new standards for online retail. Through our partnership with ADIO, we are leveraging Amazon's expertise and technology capabilities to support the UAE's digital economy, while empowering local businesses with the tools and infrastructure they need to succeed online and support customers. We also deeply value our strategic partnerships with Abu Dhabi Customs and KEZAD, their support is essential to building a world-class logistics network and making Abu Dhabi an attractive destination for investment and trade."

Innovation and sustainability at the core

Aligned with ADIO's vision to foster innovation and accelerate Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation, Amazon's new Abu Dhabi fulfilment centre houses an Innovation Lab, where innovative technologies are developed and refined, achieving a 93% success rate across over 500 tests, and successfully reducing process lead times by 59% to date. The lab is equipped with package testing equipment, 3D printing systems, and ergonomic assessment tools to support operational efficiencies and customer service excellence. The new facility also features analytics-driven processes to reduce consumption, highlighting Amazon’s commitment to embedding sustainable practices across all its operations as it expands its presence across the UAE.

With a storage capacity of up to 8 million units, the facility empowers selling partners to scale their businesses online and reach millions of customers. Nearly half of the fulfilment centre is dedicated to sellers using Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA), allowing them to benefit from Amazon's storage, picking, packing, and shipping services. Storing products across more than 30 categories, including home, kitchen, groceries, beauty, and electronics, the facility operates around the clock to ensure fast delivery of the items customers need and want most.

