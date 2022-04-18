Designed by Abdulla Lutfi, a young Emirati artist on the autism spectrum, the electronic Amazon.ae Eid Gift Cards collection offers a modern twist on ‘eiddeyyah’, a popular gift-giving Eid Al Fitr custom

Customers can gift their families and friends with electronic Amazon.ae Eid Gift Cards, giving them the chance to choose items they want or need from a selection of millions of local and international products across over 30 categories

Customers can purchase electronic Amazon.ae Eid Gift Cards on Amazon.ae/giftcards or through the Amazon app, choosing from amounts between AED 1 up to AED 6,000, to gift their families and friends this Eid

UAE — Just in time for Eid Al Fitr, Amazon.ae announced a collaboration with young local Emirati artist Abdulla Lutfi, who has created two special edition black-and-white artworks, designed exclusively for Amazon’s electronic Eid Gift Cards collection. The electronic Amazon.ae Eid Gift Cards are now available for purchase at a variety of balance amounts on Amazon.ae/giftcards or through the Amazon app.

Marking the end of the Holy month of Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr is centred around togetherness, with celebrations including family visits, feasts, and gifting between family and friends. The electronic Amazon.ae Eid Gift Cards offer a modern twist on ‘eiddeyyah’, the popular gift-giving Eid Al Fitr custom between family and friends. Amazon.ae Eid Gift Cards give shoppers the chance to choose what they want or need this Eid, from a selection of millions of local and international products across over 30 categories such as home, kitchen, fashion, electronics, and more, while conveniently using the electronic gift cards to pay for their purchases.

Abdulla Lutfi – who goes by the artistic signature ‘A.L.’ – is a dynamic Emirati artist on the autism spectrum who began creating art since he was a child, using his drawings as a means of communication before he could speak. His unique interpretation of the world is reflected in distinct black-and-white drawings bringing to life UAE landscapes and everyday scenes from Emirati life, all infused with Abdulla’s refreshing honesty and comical sarcasm. Abdulla’s passion for art stems from attention to detail, a black-and-white view of the world, and his sharp sense of humour. To celebrate Eid Al Fitr with audiences across the UAE, he created two intricate black-and-white designs which adorn the exclusive Amazon.ae Eid Gift Card collection this season.

On his collaboration with Amazon, Abdulla describes his work from an autistic artist’s point of view, explaining how he views and interprets the world in a unique way. Abdulla considers autism to be an advantage, giving him a non-conventional outlook on life which he enjoys translating through his art. The Emirati artist hopes to bring happiness to all through his contribution to Amazon’s electronic Eid Gift Cards, as he connects with millions of Amazon.ae customers through his designs.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President for Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA), said: “At Amazon, we always look to bring diverse backgrounds, ideas, and points of view into everything we do, committed to fostering an inclusive culture. With Eid being one of the most important celebrations of the year for audiences across the UAE, we are excited to be joining in on the celebrations while introducing customers to Abdulla Lutfi’s incredible talent as a local Emirati artist on the autism spectrum. Our electronic Amazon.ae Eid Gift Cards collection this year embraces his unique talent, while offering customers more ways to gift each other ‘Eiddeyah’ and shop during this joyous occasion.”

Further celebrating Eid, Amazon.ae is also launching its Eid Sale for customers in the UAE, running from April 21st to April 27th, with thousands of deals to explore. Prime members on Amazon.ae will also enjoy a full 24-hour early access to the sale, starting from midnight on April 20th. Customers can use Amazon.ae Eid Gift Cards to shop the incredible Eid Sale, while enjoying deep discounts and savings, to make the most of their Gift Card balance.

When purchasing the electronic Amazon.ae Eid Gift Cards online, customers can directly email them to loved ones with a personalized message, selecting the design of their choice from two beautiful artworks created by Abdulla Lutfi. Amazon.ae Eid Gift Cards are redeemable against millions of items sold on Amazon.ae, and are available in denominations between AED 1 and AED 6,000 when purchased online.

All Amazon.ae Gift Cards are valid for up to ten years and when purchased online, delivery to the recipient can be scheduled to a future date, the recipient can also instantly redeem the value directly into their Amazon.ae account once they receive the Amazon.ae Gift Card. Customers can make their shopping experience even easier by downloading the Amazon app to browse and shop, or shop directly on the website at Amazon.ae.

About Abdulla Lutfi

Abdulla Lutfi is an Emirati artist who works from the ‘Next Chapter’ studio at Tashkeel House 10, Al Fahidi. As an artist on the autism spectrum, he uses art to communicate his views on the world around him. With sold-out exhibitions, Abdulla’s works are also on display at leading institutions, venues and galleries across the UAE. He is also a speed drawing instructor and peer tutors fellow artists in the community.

