AlUla, Saudi Arabia: AlUla will once again host the return of the AlUla Wellness Festival from 24th October to 1st November 2025, inviting visitors to unwind, reconnect, and take part in a wide range of wellness and fitness experiences across the region’s iconic landscapes.

As part of the AlUla Moments calendar, the festival focuses on physical and mental wellbeing through movement, mindfulness, and community-based activities. The programme caters to all levels — from those seeking calm and stillness to those pursuing high-energy challenges — offering a balance of personal reflection and collective experiences in a uniquely natural setting.

New Additions for 2025: Performance and Endurance Highlights

This year introduces new mass participation events, sparking competition across running, cycling and swimming.

AlUla Duathlon: The festival inaugurates with the introduction of AlUla Duathlon — a multisport event featuring Olympic, Sprint, and Kids’ distances. Participants will run and cycle through AlUla’s varied terrain, including desert, oasis, and mountain routes. The race village at Winter Park will offer food options and live DJ sets for both participants and spectators.

AlUla Half Marathon: Taking place on Saturday 25th October, the AlUla Half Marathon includes 21.1km, 10km, 5km, 3km, and 1.5km children’s races. The course runs through AlUla’s scenic heritage areas, offering a unique backdrop for runners of all abilities. It also serves as an official lead-up to the 2026 Riyadh Marathon and will include entertainment and hospitality for attendees.

Ashar Valley Triathlon

Set at the iconic Our Habitas AlUla swimming pool and decking area, this triathlon features a 3000m static row, 3000m static cycle, and a 300m swim. Participants will compete in timed waves, with a post-race breakfast provided. The event combines athletic challenge with a relaxed, premium setting.

Ride with the Pros

Cyclists can train alongside professional riders from Team Jayco AlUla through a guided programme that includes two 90km rides, coaching sessions, and support from team staff — including mechanics, a doctor, and nutritionists. The experience gives cycling enthusiasts a rare look into the world of elite competition, all in AlUla’s open-air terrain.

AlUla 24-Hour Endurance Race

Teams and solo runners are invited to complete as many laps as possible of the 8km Camel Track within 24 hours. Open to groups of 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12 participants, the event offers a test of endurance, teamwork, and mental focus in an outdoor setting designed to challenge and inspire.

Ongoing Wellness and Fitness Programming

In addition to endurance events, the AlUla Yoga Program will offer 78 sessions taking place at Banyan Tree, Our Habitas AlUla, Shaden Resort, and the Five Senses Sanctuary from 24 October to 1 November 2025. The Yoga Program will run alongside Les Mills fitness classes, hosted across AlUla’s most iconic locations. A total of 22 sessions will take place at various landmarks including: Elephant Rock, Harrat Viewpoint, Maraya Rooftop, Heart of the Oasis, Hegra, and the Old Town Amphitheatre — giving fitness enthusiasts the opportunity to train with Les Mills and their elite-level instructors. Further details will be announced soon.

Blending heritage, landscape, and wellness practices, the AlUla Wellness Festival continues to grow as a destination for those looking to reset both body and mind in a setting unlike anywhere else.