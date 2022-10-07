Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: In a significant step which connects two ancient cities, AlUla International Airport celebrated the arrival of flynas first direct flight between AlUla and Cairo on Thursday, October 6th, 2022. An arrival ceremony took place at AlUla airport with the presence of flynas, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), and AlUla International Airport representatives.



flynas confirmed that launching flynas first direct flight between AlUla and Cairo aims to support the Saudi Vision 2030’s plans to transform AlUla into a world-preferred visitor destination known for its history and culture, praising RCU’s cooperation and support to achieve mutual objectives to make AlUla even more accessible to international visitors.



Phillip Jones, Chief Destination Management and Marketing Officer at RCU said: “Today we welcome the connection between two cities with globally significant historical and cultural appeal with flynas’ first direct flight between AlUla and Cairo. With increased airlift capacity from domestic and international cities, we will continue to build a sustainable tourism eco-system in AlUla opening up our stunning landscapes, heritage sites and unique events to more people globally.”



AlUla offers high-end curated experiences in heritage, art, culture, wellness and adventure. As a vital city located along the famous incense-trading route running from southern Arabia, north into Egypt and beyond, AlUla's oases dotted the area and offered a much-needed respite for caravans of weary travellers, providing a welcoming place to rest, commune and recharge.



The inaugural flight arrives in AlUla the same day as superstar Egyptian singer Angham performs for the first time at Maraya. Angham has a huge profile in the region and Saudi fans were quick to get their tickets to the 550 seat show highlighting the common culture between Cairo and AlUla.

flynas will operate two weekly direct flights between AlUla and Cairo, scheduled on every Saturday and Thursday, from AlUla International Airport to Cairo International Airport.



flynas recently announced the resumption of its flights from AlUla to Riyadh, Dammam, and Dubai, with two weekly flights for each destination. flynas was the first-ever airline to launch international scheduled flights to AlUla from Dubai back in November 2021.



flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations through its fleet of more than 38 aircraft, and it has transported more than 60 million passengers since its establishment in 2007.



