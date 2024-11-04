Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Altegio, a global digital ecosystem for businesses, has announced its expansion into the UAE, aiming to accelerate digitalization and improve operational efficiency for local service businesses through advanced online booking and business management tools.

The expansion aligns with the UAE’s ambitious digital transformation goals and the growing demand for digital services. The UAE Digital Economy Strategy seeks to double the contribution of the digital economy to the UAE’s non-oil GDP to over 20% by 2031, while the national digital economy is projected to grow by $140 billion by 2032.

Responding to market demands, Altegio’s entry into the UAE will support the digital transformation of local small and medium-sized businesses as well as network companies in the beauty, wellness, sports, and healthcare sectors.

Altegio’s platform features over 30 business management tools designed to automate up to 80% of business operations, covering marketing, finance, sales, team management, and more. Key offerings include an innovative online booking widget, a fully-branded mobile app, comprehensive financial and inventory management tools, insightful analytics, a dynamic loyalty program, as well as advanced SMS and email marketing capabilities.

Altegio distinguishes itself from competitors by focusing on customer retention, a critical driver of business growth. Unlike many business automation solutions that redirect customers to external platforms – potentially exposing them to competitor services and resulting in client base “cannibalization” – Altegio keeps online booking exclusive to each business, preventing redirection and securing the customer’s experience within the business’s ecosystem.

“Our expansion into the UAE is a strategic move that aligns with the country’s ambitious digital transformation agenda,” said Yri Petrou, Managing Partner at Altegio. “We are excited to support UAE businesses in embracing digital transformation across their operations. By providing a comprehensive suite of business automation tools, we aim to not only accelerate operational efficiency but also redefine how businesses engage with customers”.

Altegio is a network of independent companies founded in 2022 by an international group of entrepreneurs, including Yri Petrou, a serial entrepreneur with over 10 years of experience developing SaaS solutions for more than 60,000 business clients. Previously, he founded, led, and sold Yclients, an online booking platform that captured 60% of the Russian market.

Altegio currently has offices in the UAE, Brazil, Hungary, Cyprus, Armenia, and several other countries. This setup creates a comprehensive ecosystem, where each region has its local integrations and partners that enhance the capabilities of Altegio's core product. The company has achieved an annual gross merchandise volume (GMV) of $1B, boasts over 10,000 active clients across 89 countries and facilitates more than 4 million bookings monthly on its platform. Furthermore, Altegio plans to consolidate into a single holding entity with a unified management center and the establishment of a centralized headquarters.

Altegio is a digital ecosystem providing advanced online booking and business management tools for businesses in the beauty, wellness, sports, and healthcare sectors. The platform helps service businesses optimize performance, enhance operational efficiency, and automate up to 80% of business processes, covering marketing, finance, sales, team management, inventory, and more. Founded in 2022, Altegio is distributed by several independent companies operating in Armenia, Brazil, Ukraine, Cyprus, Hungary, Serbia, UAE, and Kazakhstan.

