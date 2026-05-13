Alshaya Group’s partnership with Mabanee strengthens Jaber Al-Ahmad City’s position as a modern urban destination, with stores including leading global brands from Alshaya’s portfolio including H&M, Primark and Ulta Beauty

Kuwait: Mabanee Company (K.P.S.C) announced the signing of an agreement with Alshaya Group, the leading international brand franchise operator, to open over 20 stores at Aventura Mall, spanning a total leasable area of over 10,000 square meters. Aventura Mall will open in Q3 2026.

A Portfolio of Leading Global Brands



Alshaya Group’s presence at Aventura Mall will feature a diverse mix of prominent international brands, including Starbucks, American Eagle, Foot Locker, H&M, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, Chipotle, Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works – as well as Primak and Ulta Beauty, which opened their first stores in the region at The Avenues – Kuwait in Q4 last year.

Ulta Beauty will open in Aventura Mall in Q4 2026, and Primark in Q1 2027.



Enhancing Visitor Experience and Supporting the National Economy



On this occasion, Mr. Waleed Khaled Alsharian, Chief Executive Officer of Mabanee Company, said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Alshaya Group, one of the region’s most prominent leaders in managing and operating global brands. This partnership is an extension of our long-standing collaboration, which has resulted in numerous shared successes across our various projects.”



He added: “The Aventura project, which includes Aventura Mall and the residential component Aventura Residences, represents an integrated destination for living, leisure, and retail in Jaber Al-Ahmad City. The project also plays a vital role in creating job opportunities and supporting the national economy, in line with Kuwait’s future development vision.”

Delivering Innovative and Diverse Experiences



Commenting on the partnership, Mr. John Hadden, Chief Executive Officer of Alshaya Group, said: “We are proud to be part of Aventura Mall, which reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing the world’s leading brands and premium retail and dining experiences closer to our customers. With over 20 stores featuring our flagship brands, this investment reinforces our continued support for Kuwait’s growth journey.”



He added: “We view Aventura Mall as a strategic new destination that reflects the evolution of Kuwait’s retail landscape and aligns with our ambition to deliver innovative and diverse experiences that meet our customers’ expectations .”



A New Destination with a Contemporary Identity



Located in Jaber Al-Ahmad City, the Aventura project reflects a forward-looking vision for urban development in Kuwait. It is one of the community-focused developments currently being implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The project is led by Mabanee Company as the main investor, in partnership with National Industries Company (NIC) and Privatization Holding Company.



The development aims to create a new destination with a contemporary identity, offering a dynamic, modern lifestyle that brings together the essential elements of a vibrant urban environment. This development includes the residential component Aventura Residences, Aventura Mall, and a variety of public facilities and services.



Designed according to international standards, Aventura Mall is set to become a modern landmark in Jaber Al-Ahmad City, attracting visitors from across Kuwait. The mall will host a diverse selection of global retail brands, restaurants, and cafés, delivering a distinctive and engaging shopping and entertainment experience.

About Alshaya Group



Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 50 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 3,500 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, Chipotle, Primark, and Ulta Beauty.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com