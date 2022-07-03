A partnership was signed between Alshaya Group and Alsayah Square to host a new Starbucks branch in the centre of the commercial and medical area in Busaiteen at Alsayah Square development.

Occupying a space of 315 sqm, the store will comprise of a drive-thru service with large outdoor seating and will provide a variety of products and services which will further, elevate the shopping experience of visitors and residents of the Muharraq district.

Manama: Alsayah Square, the ﬁrst commercial and medical complex of its kind in the heart of Busaiteen, is all set to open its doors for coffee enthusiasts by launching a new branch of Starbucks, the world’s favourite coffee chain. A partnership was signed between Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators and Alsayah Square, to host the world’s largest coffee retailer Starbucks by opening a new branch at Alsayah Square, and to offer coffee lovers moments of relaxation and delight, through a complete coffee experience delivered with the passion, craftsmanship and expertise Starbucks is renowned for. The partnership is a step further to enhance the food and beverage offerings at Alsayah Square and is set to open third quarter this year.

Alsayah Square was chosen as an ideal location for the launch of the new branch of Starbucks as it boasts of many best brands as well as has all the necessary facilities that lets the visitors enjoy unique coffee moments at any time of the day in a comfortable, cozy and familiar environment. Occupying a space of 315 sqm, the store will comprise of a drive-thru service along with large outdoor seating and will provide a variety of products and services which will further, elevate the shopping experience of visitors and residents of the Muharraq governorate, successfully integrating an atmosphere that will enable visitors to enjoy their every visit.

Expressing the excitement that surrounds the partnership, a senior representative at Alsayah Square said, “Alsayah Square is already recognised as a unique shopping destination in Busaiteen, providing a range of carefully selected round-the-clock stores and our partnership with Al Shaya, is yet another significant milestone for us. We are delighted to host Starbucks at Alsayah Square as it showcases our commitment to providing promising and refreshing new experiences to the local community, for them to gather in person and spend time together. Our vision has always been centered on visitor’s convenience and we aim to provide multiple experiences that balance their desire for social interaction with their need for a safe, easy shopping experience at Alsayah. That’s what this whole coffee shop is about, just to provide a good safe space for the visitors to come on in, to enjoy a fantastic cup of coffee.”

He further added, “Customers can also take advantage of Starbuck’s first drive through service in Muharraq at Alsayah. The drive-through for ordering and pickup is again extremely convenient for the coffee lovers wherein they can carry on with their day without having to wait in line to pay in -store. We can’t wait for the Starbucks outlet to open which will not only fill your cup, but also bring the community together.”

Alsayah square spread over an area of 100,000 sq. ft., is located across King Hamad University Hospital. The complex currently houses the recently opened Mega Mart, the largest supermarket in Busaiteen along with McDonald’s, Baskin’ Robbins, Dunkin’, Khafayef, Pizza Hut, Krispy Kreme, Hashem Restaurant and Cine Café to name a few. Alsayah Square not only caters to the daily needs of residents living in the vicinity but also elevates and uplifts their lifestyle. Alsayah Square is managed by CBRE, a leading and integrated real estate services company. For more information on leasing, please call +973 1655 6600, or email: bahrain@cbre.com.

Alsayah Square is a community mall, located in Busaiteen near King Hamad University Hospital. Alsayah Square provides the residents of Muharraq Governorate with a conveniently located community mall offering a unique family-friendly environment inclusive of a medical complex. Spanning over 100,000 sq. ft. Alsayah Square is built over three floors and aims to further add to residents’ convenience with a leading supermarket, coffee shops, restaurants, banking outlets and much more. The mezzanine and ground floor will include retail outlets while the top-most floor will consist of a medical complex, providing healthcare services to visitors.