Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt: Alshaya Group announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) during its participation in the first Global Offshoring Summit, held under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt.



This partnership reaffirms Alshaya Group’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s digital transformation journey and expanding its investments in the country’s information technology and shared services sectors.



The MoU aims to strengthen the collaboration between the two parties across key areas, including operations management, IT services, knowledge and engineering services, and research and development. It also focuses on building digital capabilities and nurturing local talent. The agreement includes collaboration to leverage ITIDA’s talent database through the “IT Skills” portal, facilitating recruitment, training, and career development of Egyptian professionals to support Alshaya Group’s operations in Egypt and across the region.



Commenting on the partnership, John Hadden, CEO at Alshaya Group, said: “Egypt is a key strategic partner in our regional expansion, and we are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with ITIDA through this agreement. This milestone marks an important step toward enhancing our shared services and nurturing exceptional Egyptian talent in technology and operations. We take great pride in expanding our presence in Egypt and contributing to the country’s efforts to build a thriving digital economy.”



Representatives from ITIDA welcomed the partnership, emphasizing that it reflects global confidence in Egypt’s business environment and the capabilities of its local workforce. They reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to continued collaboration with Alshaya Group in support of its digital transformation and regional investments in the country.



Recognising Egypt’s pivotal role in advancing the region’s digital economy and technology leadership, Alshaya Group established the Alshaya Contact and Technology Services Centre in Cairo at the end of 2024. Today, the centre is a cornerstone of the Group’s regional operations, where talented Egyptian professionals deliver services to 16 markets across the region.

The group plans to expand the centre over the next two years, creating approximately 400 new employment opportunities for Egyptian nationals. The facility will serve as a strategic platform supporting Alshaya’s operating markets, providing a comprehensive range of services that include customer-care and contact-centre operations, loyalty and rewards support, marketing and communications, IT and technical services, and real estate project management.

Alshaya Group has been present in Egypt since 2006, operating leading international retail brands such as H&M, Starbucks, Bath&Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, and American Eagle.



This agreement highlights Alshaya Group’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s efforts in building a fully integrated digital economy and strengthening the country’s position as a regional hub for shared services and technology.



About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 70 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 4,000 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, and Chipotle.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com