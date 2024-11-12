Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Award winning SME financier Alraedah announced a new partnership with Methods Coffee Shop, a Saudi specialty coffee brand seeking franchise financing, demonstrating the company’s commitment towards supporting the growth of the F&B industry in Saudi Arabia. The strategic partnership was broadcast during the third day of the Biban event, organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monshaat).

Established in 2018, Methods Coffee Shop has quickly gained recognition as a distinctive brand in the specialty coffee scene. Starting from a modest 40-square-meter space, Methods has since expanded to 6 locations across Jubail and Al Khobar in 5 years, with the objective of expanding further across the Kingdom.

With a clear vision to lead the GCC market, Methods Coffee Shop emphasizes high standards, innovation, and sustainable growth. Their commitment to a unique customer experience aligns seamlessly with Alraedah’s mission of empowering businesses with cutting-edge tools and financial solutions.

“At Method, we have always envisioned expanding beyond the borders of our flagship location, aiming to bring our unique coffee culture to communities across the region. This level of growth and expansion would not have been possible without the strategic support of Alraedah, whose partnership has provided us with the financial backing and operational guidance necessary to scale our business effectively. Together, we are paving the way for Method Coffee to become a leading brand in specialty coffee, reaching new heights while maintaining the quality and authenticity our customers expect,” comments Methods CEO Yasser AlAhmadi.

Through this partnership, Alraedah will support Methods Coffee Shop through the provision of franchisee financing options to facilitate rapid expansion across Saudi Arabia and beyond. This financing agreement comes directly on the heels of a similar partnership Alraedah Finance established with another local Saudi brand, Cookies N’ Cream, further demonstrating how Alraedah supports F&B brands.

“Our partnership with Methods Coffee Shop is an exciting opportunity to support a fast-growing local brand that exemplifies quality and innovation,” states Abdulaziz Aldwood, CEO of Alraedah Finance. “We aim to bring the best financial solutions to the F&B industry, empowering brands like Methods to achieve their expansion goals.” This partnership with Methods Coffee Shop reaffirms the company’s commitment to supporting the growth of Saudi brands in the competitive F&B landscape.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Sadaf Sofi

Title: Head of Marketing

Email: sadaf.sofi@alraedah.finance

