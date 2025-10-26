Eng. Ahmed Matar – Vice President of ALPHA MATAR: “The agreement reflects the trust of major entities place in our technical capabilities and supports our strategy for local and regional expansion.”

ALPHA MATAR, a leading company in the manufacturing, supply, and installation of elevators and escalators, has signed a new cooperation protocol with Sunrise Hotels Group to supply and install a range of modern elevators across several of the Group’s hotel brands. This comes as part of Sunrise’s strategic plan to develop new hospitality properties in line with the highest international standards.

Following the signing, Eng. Ahmed Matar, Vice President of ALPHA MATAR Elevators, expressed his appreciation for the trust placed in the company by Sunrise Group — one of the largest and most prominent hospitality entities in Egypt and the Middle East. He praised Sunrise’s distinguished hotel brands and its long track record of success and leadership in the tourism and hospitality sectors across the region.

“This partnership reflects ALPHA MATAR’s leading position in the field of elevator and escalator manufacturing, supply, installation, and maintenance within both the Egyptian and Arab markets,” Matar said. “It also reaffirms the confidence of major organizations in our technical expertise and supports our expansion strategy aimed at boosting production rates in the coming period.”

He added that the collaboration with Sunrise Group comes at a significant time, as the company seeks to strengthen its regional presence by expanding into key Gulf markets, particularly Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE. These efforts align with ALPHA MATAR’s broader strategy to enhance Egyptian exports of high-quality, locally manufactured elevator solutions.

Matar further noted that major companies in the sector are increasingly relying on Egyptian-made products, especially those produced by firms that combine international partnerships with local manufacturing and strong after-sales service. “Companies like ours, which operate under exclusive international licenses and maintain local production capabilities, can offer superior products thanks to our engineering expertise and reliable after-sales support,” he explained.

ALPHA MATAR is the exclusive agent of Asia Fuji Corporation and Montanari Giulio (Italy), and it manufactures and exports locally produced elevator components to several Arab countries. The company is also working to open new markets in Africa as part of its broader vision to expand exports, support Egypt’s national industrial localization strategy, and create more job opportunities while contributing to the country’s foreign currency reserves.

About ALPHA MATAR ELEVATORS & ESCALATORS

ALPHA MATAR ELEVATORS & ESCALATORS is one of Egypt’s leading companies specializing in the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, and maintenance of elevators and escalators. With over 46 years of experience in both local and regional markets, the company provides integrated solutions based on the latest control and safety technologies.

Its wide client base includes major institutions across the real estate, hospitality, and healthcare sectors. ALFA Matar has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner in executing large-scale projects in Egypt and abroad, maintaining a steadfast commitment to quality, safety, and innovation.

About Sunrise Hotels & Resorts

Sunrise Hotels & Resorts is one of Egypt’s premier luxury hospitality brands, boasting a portfolio of over 25 hotels and resorts in prime destinations including Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, and Ain Sokhna, in addition to seven Nile cruise ships.

Founded by entrepreneur Hossam El Shaer, the group has earned international acclaim for its world-class service, sustainable practices, and exceptional guest experiences, winning numerous global awards for quality and innovation.

Sunrise has also expanded into international markets such as Greece, Morocco, and Zanzibar, reinforcing its position as one of the region’s leading hotel operators.

Recently, in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, the group signed a strategic partnership agreement with” Minor Hotels” Group, one of the world’s largest hospitality groups and owner of several iconic hotel brands. The partnership aims to launch an ambitious expansion plan to open and manage 50 new hotels in Egypt, further strengthening the country’s position as a premier global tourism destination.