Partnering with the renowned British architect Norman Foster to design this modern masterpiece, Alpago Properties continues to deliver timeless projects

Alpago Properties recently sold the most expensive villa in Dubai with the AED302.5M sale of Casa Del Sole on Billionaires’ Row, Palm Jumeirah

Dubai, UAE: Alpago Properties has completed the groundbreaking of its upcoming project, Palm Flower, which is set to be another architectural wonder in the luxury real estate developer’s portfolio. Located on the West Beach of the Palm Jumeirah, the property will consist of 11 floors contain 10 residential units, each occupying an entire floor with 1 mega penthouse taking up 2 floors.

Each penthouse will have floor-to-ceiling windows offering unobstructed views of the Arabian Gulf, high-end amenities such as private cinema, gymnasium, and a full terrace which have one side with a private pool facing the sea and one side with garden terrace giving residents ultimate comfort. The exquisitely designed lobby will link the extensive basement with personalized parking pods through private elevators that open directly into the penthouses.

For this project, Alpago Properties partnered with the one and only British architect and designer Norman Foster. His company, Foster & Partners, is a global studio for architecture, engineering, urban and landscape design, rooted in sustainability. The design agency is known globally for structures such as The Gherkin in London, Apple Tower Theatre in Los Angeles, the Hong Kong International Airport, and Alif – The Mobility Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Alpago Properties and the Foster & Partners’ team are collaborating to deliver a timeless project and create a new global benchmark within the high-end real estate industry. With the architectural design inspired by the palm flower, the whole project is set to offer residents convenience and sophistication along with breathtaking style. This newest project follows the recent Dubai record sale of the incredible double signature villa, Casa Del Sole, for AED302.5 million. With a strong pedigree in creating eye-catching, spectacular real estate, the Palm Flower build will be another iconic feature on the landscape of Dubai.

The groundbreaking event for Palm Flower has already been completed with Alpago Properties Management, the Palm Flower Project Team, Foster & Partners, ATI representatives, and ARUP representatives all in attendance. This precedes the private launch event that is set to take place on the 27th of October to officially give more details about this anticipated project.

For more information about Alpago Group and the Palm Flower visit www.alpagoproperties.com.

About Alpago Properties:

Alpago Properties is a fully owned subsidiary of Alpago Group. The company has started its journey in Istanbul and London by developing high-end residential, commercial, and hospitality projects.



The vision of the company is to set new global benchmarks within the ultra-high-end real estate segment by partnering with the best architects, interior designers, builders, artists, and artisans over the world.

Alpago Properties is now headquartered in Dubai and is dedicated on building architectural masterpieces while creating distinguished lifestyles and experiences for each project.