As part of Alosra supermarket’s commitment to contribute to the communities in which it operates, it donated and distributed over 2200 food hampers to disadvantaged families across Bahrain for the holy month of Ramadan.

The Ramadan Food Hampers Drive is an annual charitable initiative which aims to distribute food staples that are essential to wellbeing and provided to those that need them the most.

The Alosra supermarket team partnered with several entities and charities, including the Rotary Club of Salmaniya and Nakheel Centre, to distribute the hampers, which included non-perishable items such as cooking oil, rice flour, kebab flour, harees, sugar, salt, vermicelli, oats, rice, pasta, dumpling mix and more. The hampers, which come in several options, are also available for purchase to the supermarket’s customers.

“The annual Ramadan food hampers drive is one of Alosra’s enduring initiatives that aims to extend a helping hand to families in need during a time of year where the community is focused on giving back,” said Alosra’s General Manager, Jaffar Al Asfoor. “The initiative is part of various projects we undertake throughout the year to support the local community, with the wellbeing of the population being a key focus area for us. I am grateful for our team’s continuing support to making a difference, as well as for the local charities and organisations that assist us in widening our reach. I am also very thankful for the constant direction and guidance of BMMI’s Board of Directors that allows us to continue making meaningful impact on our communities,” he added.

About Alosra

Alosra supermarket has been a true lifestyle partner to its customers since 1987. Alosra continues to successfully carve out a leading market share of Bahrain’s high-end grocery sector through its huge portfolio of handpicked local and international products, unbeatable focus on customer experience and commitment to sustainably supporting the local community. Alosra currently operates seven stores across Bahrain and two in Saudi Arabia, as well as runs an online delivery website.

www.alosraonline.com

