Riyadh – Alnahdi Family Office has been ranked as the number one small company to work for in Saudi Arabia in the 2024 Best Places to Work certification program. This recognition reflects the company’s outstanding commitment to building a workplace culture rooted in excellenc e, innovation, and employee well-being.

With a small but dedicated team, Alnahdi Family Office has created an environment that prioritizes individual growth and collaboration. The organization’s focus on professional development, transparent communication, and a supportive leadership approach has earned it top honors in the small companies category.

Key factors contributing to Alnahdi’s success include its highly efficient team structure, best-in-class investment practices, and an emphasis on employee empowerment. By fostering a sense of purpose and belonging, the company has cultivated a motivated workforce that drives organizational success.

Alnahdi Family Office’s recognition as the top small company underscores its commitment to excellence in every facet of employee experience, setting a high standard for other organizations in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit the program website: www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

Contacts

Press: Hamza Idrissi

Email: hamza@bestplacestoworkfor.org