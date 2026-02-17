Construction 65% Complete with Phase One Deliveries Scheduled for Q4 2026

Cairo, Egypt: AlMarasem International for Development continues construction of its flagship project, Mar Ville, in New Sheikh Zayed, reinforcing the company’s strategic geographic expansion in West Cairo following the success of its developments in East Cairo’s Fifth Settlement.

Mar Ville represents a key milestone in AlMarasem’s International for Development strategy to achieve geographic balance across its real estate portfolio, diversify investments, mitigate risk, and support long-term sustainable growth. The company has expanded its footprint across high-potential growth corridors in West Cairo, complementing its established presence in East Cairo and its recent expansion into Ras El Hekma on Egypt’s North Coast.

Strategically located directly opposite Sphinx International Airport and in close proximity to the Grand Egyptian Museum, Mar Ville benefits from strong investment and residential appeal within one of West Cairo’s fastest-growing destinations.

The development spans 111.5 acres, with more than 80% of the total land area dedicated to landscaped greenery, lakes, and community services, while built-up areas account for no more than 20%, ensuring low-density planning and a sustainable, high-quality living environment.

Mar Ville comprises:

645 fully finished residential units launched across phases one and two, ranging from 96 to 272 square meters, offering one- to four-bedroom layouts

Hotel units managed by a global operator

300 villas, including townhouses, twin houses, and standalone villas

The development integrates a comprehensive range of amenities, including a social club, dedicated walking, jogging, and cycling tracks, children’s recreational areas, retail outlets, restaurants and cafés, administrative buildings, 24/7 security systems, and fully integrated maintenance services.

A fully integrated commercial zone is located along the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road frontage, featuring a diverse mix of retail, dining, and administrative spaces, positioning Mar Ville as a mixed-use destination and commercial hub within New Sheikh Zayed.

The project’s master plan was developed by internationally renowned French firm Architecture Studio, leveraging its global expertise in urban planning and residential design.

ACE serves as the general consultant overseeing construction and execution, while AMSAD acts as architectural consultant.

Construction progress across phases one and two has reached approximately 65%. Phase one was launched in November 2023, with construction commencing in Q1 2024. Delivery of phase one units is scheduled to begin in Q4 2026, in line with contractual commitments, with subsequent phases progressing according to the established timeline.

Expected total sales for Mar Ville are projected to reach approximately EGP 33 billion, reflecting strong market demand, strategic location advantages, and the project’s diversified mix of residential, hospitality, commercial, and administrative offerings.

The addition of Mar Ville increases Al Marasem’s land portfolio by 111.5 acres, further strengthening its long-term revenue streams, enhancing risk diversification, improving competitive positioning among Egypt’s leading developers, and reinforcing its ability to attract new investments and strategic partnerships in the Egyptian real estate market.