Riyadh - Almajdouie Motors, the authorized dealer of Changan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced the launch of the all-new UNI-V Sport, which will revolutionize the sports cars world. With exceptional performance and eye-catching design, this engineering masterpiece that blends power, technology, and aerodynamics has been unveiled.

Under the hood of the UNI-V Sport lies a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 229 hp and 390 N.m of torque supported by an eight-speed automatic transmission for smooth and responsive driving.

In terms of design, Changan models are known for their distinctive and advanced design. The UNI-V Sport is equipped with an electric folding spoiler that opens and closes with a push of a button, a sporty bumper on the exterior of the car, seats with a sporty design, dual exhaust outlets, and a dedicated button for activating Sport mode, giving the driver a dynamic driving experience.

As Changan is known for making state-of-the-art cars, the UNI-V Sport, along with the most recent Changan models, is equipped with a 540-degree camera, providing a comprehensive view of all the surrounding angles, while the vehicle appears transparent for complete vision and safer driving. Furthermore, the car has a high-definition dash cam, the cabin is equipped with 3 connected meter screens (3 inches, 10.25 inches and 7 inches) and a 10.25-inch entertainment screen for easy access to trip information.

As for safety features, the new model comprises intelligent cruise control and lane departure warning system (LDWS), ensuring a safe journey at all times.

UNI-V Sport is the meeting point of power, exceptional performance and technology. Changan, in collaboration with Almajdouie, presents this car as a solid proof of its commitment to providing the best in the automotive world to its fans in the Kingdom. Get ready to embark on a journey towards the future with UNI-V Sport – the car that mixes passion and innovation in every journey.

About Changan Automobile:

It was founded in 1862, began its actual car production 35 years ago and its sales has been increasing year after year. Changan has been keen to enhance its technical capabilities and its models has become equipped with the various international specifications required after it developed its factories and research centers to keep pace with global markets. For its part, Changan Automobile intends to expand in the international markets after its great success in the Chinese market and the high quality of its production. One of the most important markets that it sought to enter is the Saudi market after its agreement with one of the largest and most experienced car dealerships, Almajdouie Motors Company, which has a network of branches covering all cities of Saudi Arabia in addition to various after-sales, maintenance and spare parts services centers.

