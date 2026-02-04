Alizz Islamic Bank recently had the honour of hosting H.E. Sheikh Ebrahim bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), at the Bank’s Head Office in Wilayat Bawshar. His Excellency was warmly received by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ali Al Mani, along with members of the Executive Management team, underscoring the Bank’s commitment to strengthening engagement with leading international Islamic finance standard-setting bodies.

During the visit, discussions focused on the growth and development of Islamic banking in the region, key industry developments and the importance of promoting Islamic values as an ethical and sustainable way of life. The meeting also highlighted the vital role played by international standards in supporting the resilience, consistency and global credibility of the Islamic finance industry.

Commenting on the visit, Mr. Ali Al Mani, CEO of Alizz Islamic Bank, said: “We were honoured to welcome H.E. Sheikh Ebrahim bin Khalifa Al Khalifa to Alizz Islamic Bank. This visit represents a valuable opportunity to reinforce the Bank’s role as a market leader and to strengthen collaboration with AAOIFI in support of the continued advancement of Islamic banking. Raising awareness of Shari’a-compliant products and their underlying principles is a shared responsibility and such engagements contribute meaningfully to the development of Islamic banking both locally and regionally. The growing global demand for Shari’a-compliant solutions further reinforces Islamic banking’s position as an integral part of the international financial system.”

The Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) is a leading international non-profit organization established in 1991 and headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain. AAOIFI has issued more than 100 standards covering Shari’a, accounting, auditing, governance, and ethics. Many of these standards have been adopted or recommended by central banks and regulatory authorities across various jurisdictions, contributing to enhanced consistency and transparency in Islamic financial practices worldwide.

Through ongoing engagement with global standard-setting bodies such as AAOIFI, Alizz Islamic Bank remains committed to supporting the sustainable growth and development of Islamic banking in the Sultanate of Oman and beyond.