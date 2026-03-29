Alizz Islamic Bank has announced the approval of dividend distribution to its shareholders for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, marking a significant milestone as the first distribution of dividends since the Bank’s establishment. This achievement reflects a major step forward in the Bank’s performance and underscores the strength of its financial position and long-term growth strategy.

This landmark comes as the culmination of a comprehensive transformation journey undertaken over the past five years. During this period, the Bank has successfully reshaped its operating model, enhanced operational efficiency, accelerated its digital transformation and diversified its income streams. These strategic efforts have been complemented by a strong focus on governance, asset quality and the development of innovative Shari’a-compliant products and services tailored to evolving customer needs.

On this occasion, H.E. Yahya Al Jabri, Chairman of Alizz Islamic Bank stated:

“This milestone represents a defining moment in the Bank’s journey and reflects the strength of our governance framework and our commitment to sustainability. These foundations have enabled us to achieve this historic progress and we are confident in the Bank’s strong future outlook as we continue to build long-term value for our shareholders.”

Also commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ali Al Mani Chief Executive Officer of Alizz Islamic Bank said: “This first dividend distribution marks a defining moment in the Bank’s journey and reflects the depth of transformation we have achieved over the past five years. We have focused on building a resilient, forward-looking institution grounded in innovation and disciplined execution. These efforts have translated into tangible results for our shareholders and we remain confident in our ability to sustain this momentum, deliver long-term value and further strengthen our position within the Islamic banking sector, while continuing to foster a high-performance work environment for our people.”

Alizz Islamic Bank reaffirms its commitment to executing its long-term strategy, delivering sustainable returns to shareholders and playing an active role in supporting the national economy, in line with Oman’s vision for continued growth and prosperity.