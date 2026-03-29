Cairo – Telda, Egypt’s leading digital financial platform, has officially announced the launch of its securities investment service, marking a strategic evolution toward a fully integrated financial ecosystem. The new service enables users to invest directly in the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) and various investment funds through the app, eliminating the need for traditional brokers or complex procedures. This milestone makes Telda the first app in Egypt to unify payments, card issuance, and securities trading within a single digital platform.

Designed to democratize finance, the service offers a simplified investment experience tailored for a broad audience, specifically targeting those new to financial markets. Users can track stock prices in real time, easily execute buy and sell orders, and subscribe to investment fund units,without any commissions, fees nor subscription. In line with Telda’s "digital-first" philosophy, users can open an investment account within minutes using only their national ID card, without the need for physical branch visits or manual documentation. This direction reflects Telda’s reliance on fully integrated digital solutions aimed at reducing the traditional complexities associated with investment processes.

“We launched the app with an ambitious vision to redefine the financial services experience in Egypt by simplifying it and making it more inclusive and accessible,” remarked Ahmed Sabbah, Chief Executive Officer of Telda. “Today, the launch of our investment services represents a qualitative leap in our journey, as we move from facilitating everyday transactions to empowering individuals to build their wealth effectively and sustainably.”

Sabbah added: “We are not merely introducing an investment tool; we are building an integrated ecosystem that puts the capital market in everyone’s pocket through a seamless and transparent digital experience that removes traditional barriers. Our goal is to empower millions of Egyptians to make more informed financial decisions and give them real and immediate control over their money, enhancing their ability to plan for their financial future with confidence and independence.”

Moreover, Telda offers an innovative model by integrating the investment service with its card ecosystem, allowing users to link their investments directly to their Telda card. This enables them to deposit funds or withdraw profits instantly without waiting periods or transfer fees. This integration represents a qualitative shift in money management, as investment returns can be used directly for purchases or cash withdrawals from ATMs, contributing to an unprecedented connection between investing and the everyday use of money.

This comes within Telda’s vision to advance financial inclusion in Egypt by making simple and secure investment tools available to millions of users. The company also aims to enable individuals to manage and invest their money without requiring advanced financial expertise, thereby opening the door for new segments to enter the capital market. In addition, the service contributes to supporting the digital transformation of the financial sector by providing innovative solutions that reduce reliance on traditional channels and enhance the efficiency and speed of financial transactions.

Since its launch in 2022, Telda has successfully established its position as one of the leading digital payments platforms in Egypt, offering prepaid card issuance, money transfer services, and bill payment, alongside the development of innovative financial solutions. The launch of the investment service reflects the company’s continued expansion and product development in line with the needs of the Egyptian market, while also strengthening its competitive edge in a sector experiencing rapid growth in financial technology.