Grounds Developments aims to redefine the concept of residential communities in Egypt by developing integrated living destinations designed for permanent living rather than seasonal stays, while balancing thoughtful planning, sustainability, and long-term investment value.

The company was founded by Youssef Fekry, entrepreneur and investment strategy expert, and operates under the leadership of Ali Fekry, one of the prominent industrial leaders in the Middle East. The company draws on extensive experience in investment, development, and project management, as well as a long track record of success in cement packaging and related industries—providing a strong operational base and industrial discipline that is reflected in the quality of execution.

Tamaraya represents the first step for Grounds Developments in the Red Sea. The project is strategically located in South Hurghada, just minutes away from Hurghada International Airport and close to Senzo Mall, one of the largest commercial centers in the Red Sea, as well as Senzo Club. The location offers exceptional accessibility and proximity to El Gouna, Sahl Hasheesh, Makadi Bay, and Soma Bay, giving the project a strong competitive edge and unique appeal.

The project spans approximately 60,000 square meters and is planned as a low-density, walkable community designed to accommodate diverse lifestyles—from permanent living to tourism-oriented stays and real estate investment. The project benefits from the Red Sea’s position as one of the highest-performing regions in Egypt for residential and tourism-related real estate returns.

Studio Five was selected as the architectural design and master planning partner due to the strong alignment between the two companies’ visions. The collaboration focuses on delivering an integrated development that considers the human dimension of architecture, daily quality of life, and comprehensive sustainability, ensuring the creation of a true residential environment rather than simply a collection of buildings.

Tamaraya is built on a clear philosophy: that a compound should not be treated as a conventional real estate product, but rather as a sustainable living environment designed to be a permanent home that supports both physical and psychological well-being—particularly for expatriate Egyptians and international residents seeking a balanced and sustainable lifestyle.

The project incorporates green building concepts and efficient resource use, including natural ventilation, smart building orientation, and environmentally conscious planning. The development also integrates urban planning principles that promote health and wellbeing, offering open spaces, walking paths, and a tranquil environment that enhances a sense of belonging and stability.

Green and open spaces are a central component of the master plan, with landscaped areas designed to be approximately twice the built-up footprint, supporting improved air quality, microclimate balance, and a harmonious living experience that respects and integrates with nature.

Youssef Fekry, Founder and CEO of Grounds Developments, said:

“We partnered with Studio Five because we believe Tamaraya is not just a real estate project, but the beginning of a true Destination Living experience. The exceptional location in South Hurghada gives us a wide space for creativity and allows us to deliver the lifestyle details we envision—from landscape design and services to the clubhouse and open community spaces. We are very pleased with the surrounding environment and the people in the area, which encouraged us to develop a project that reflects the spirit of the place and adds long-term value.”

He added:

“From day one, our vision was clear: this project is not simply about buildings, but about creating a sustainable living environment designed to be a permanent home that enhances physical and emotional wellbeing. As we are targeting both international buyers and Egyptians living abroad, we focused on sustainability as a lifestyle—through planning that reduces energy and water consumption, natural ventilation, expansive green areas, and smart infrastructure that minimizes the carbon footprint. Tamaraya balances urban development with nature, offering a healthy and stable living experience rather than just a second home.”

Ahmed Tarek, Partner and Architect at Studio Five, commented: “Our collaboration with Grounds Developments on Tamaraya reflects a strong alignment in vision regarding the importance of architectural design that reflects the identity of the place while enhancing quality of life. We ensured that the architectural masses harmonize with the natural Red Sea environment, while open spaces and visual corridors create a sense of spaciousness and tranquility throughout the development.”

The partnership between Grounds Developments and Studio Five represents a model of vision-driven real estate development based on the integration of planning, design, and sustainability. Through its strategic location, carefully planned scale, and strong partnerships, Tamaraya marks the beginning of a fully integrated living destination designed for the future.

Hatem Essam, Co-Founder Studio fiveand Project Director at Tamaraya, said:

“From the start of our collaboration with Grounds Developments, we recognized a clear ambition to deliver a truly distinctive project in the Red Sea—one built around the idea of a year-round living community rather than a seasonal tourism destination. Accordingly, our design approach focused on creating a comprehensive living experience, beginning with smart urban planning and thoughtful massing, followed by a rich landscape design featuring open spaces and water elements, and culminating in integrated services that enhance residents’ daily quality of life.”

“Our goal in Tamaraya is to design a living environment that encourages movement and social interaction, while harmoniously connecting architecture with nature—creating a healthy, sustainable community where residents feel comfortable and truly belong.”

He added: “We also focused on designing practical and comfortable residential units that maximize natural light and ventilation, supporting the project’s philosophy of a balanced and sustainable residential community.”