As part of its framework to foster a secure and healthy workplace environment, Orange Jordan organized a comprehensive Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) training program. Led by the Human Resources Unit - Health, Safety and Environment Department, the program was attended by 180 participants, including technicians, engineers, supervisors, support teams, and others from across the Kingdom, for a series of theoretical and practical sessions.

The program provided deep dives into key occupational health and safety topics, covering working at heights, traffic awareness, fire safety systems, Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) risk assessments, and control measures.

Orange Jordan confirmed that the program is a continuation of its efforts to invest in a safe and sustainable work environment within its corporate culture, and commitment to health and safety for all employees in accordance with the highest international standards.

The program highlights Orange Jordan’s proactive approach to employee wellbeing, in alignment with the Jordanian labour law. In line with this, the company enhanced safe work practices by renewing its ISO 45001:2018 certification for Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems in 2025, for the third consecutive year, upholding corporate excellence since 2019.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values Caring, Responsible & Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Trust the Future” and prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Motivated by its purpose, as a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world. The company’s main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, continuing its mission of offering the best network, innovative digital solutions, with unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.