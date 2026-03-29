Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar’s leading retail and lifestyle destination known for its curated mix of coveted trends, recorded an 18% year-on-year increase in footfall month-to-date in March, alongside a 7.5% uplift during the Eid period, reflecting continued demand for experience-led offerings and reinforcing its position as a high-performing asset within Qatar’s retail landscape.

This positive performance was supported by strong sales, leasing activity and tenant performance across key retailers, with sustained visitor engagement during a period where community connection remains especially important. This reflects the asset’s continued ability to drive relevance and engagement in a dynamic regional environment.

Doha Festival City’s performance was further strengthened by high-impact seasonal activations, including the distribution of over 2,000 Eid goodie bags, the provision of 300 Iftar boxes to frontline and service workers, and strong participation in community initiatives such as the Solidarity Wall, which reached full capacity within hours and was extended due to demand. Additional activations including the distribution of white flowers symbolising peace and positivity, and Mother’s Day experiences further enhanced the festive atmosphere and strengthened emotional connection with visitors.

Building on these initiatives, Doha Festival City delivered a cohesive and experience-led programme that enhanced the overall visitor journey, positioning the destination as a key hub for community connection during the season. This was further reflected in strong digital performance across the campaign period, generating 14.2 million impressions, 422,000 engagements, and 10.2 million video views, extending the reach of on-ground experiences beyond the mall environment.

Footfall growth was also supported by new openings, including the introduction of globally renowned cosmetics brand NARS, alongside reinvestment in existing stores such as Tissot, Al Shalawi Jewellery, Green Apple Pharmacy, and Sacoor Brothers, highlighting continued leasing momentum and strong retailer confidence in the asset’s long-term performance.

Operational readiness remained a key priority throughout the period, with measures in place to ensure a safe, seamless and reassuring environment for all visitors, supported by coordination with relevant authorities to maintain continuity and stability.

Hayssam Hajjar, Executive Director – Asset Management, Al-Futtaim Real Estate said:

"The strong Ramadan and Eid performance at Doha Festival City reflects the continued evolution of our destinations as experience-led, community-focused environments that respond to changing customer expectations.

Through disciplined management, ongoing tenant curation, and a clear focus on experience, we continue to drive footfall, engagement, and spend across our portfolio.

We remain on track with our leasing strategy, with a strong pipeline of new brands and concepts set to open this year, reinforcing the attractiveness of Doha Festival City and the confidence of our retail partners in its long-term performance.

We also extend our appreciation to the Qatari authorities for their continued support, which plays an important role in enabling a stable and resilient business environment."

Building on this strong momentum, the mall is preparing a series of upcoming events and activations, reaffirming its commitment to delivering engaging experiences for its visitors.

Looking ahead, upcoming initiatives — including the ‘Sustainable Futures’ event — will continue to align with Qatar’s stable and supportive environment, where strong collaboration between national priorities and the business community enables long-term resilience and growth.

For media enquiries, please contact: Beatrice Zemelyte, Weber Shandwick: bzemelyte@webershandwick.com

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Doha’s destination for style expression and coveted trends, encompasses over 500 stores within its 246,200 sqm area, featuring renowned brands like Debenhams, Harvey Nichols Doha, Boss, Polo Ralph Lauren, Charlotte Tilbury, Chopard, Al Fardan Jewellery, Marli, Mikimoto, IKEA, ACE, Centrepoint, and Marks & Spencer. Doha Festival City offers an exclusive selection of first-to-market signature brands in fashion, beauty, automotive and EV smart mobility, including Alo Yoga, Gold Apple, Creed, Hermès Perfume and Beauty, as well as the Tesla showroom and Audi City — all of which are unique to Qatar’s retail landscape.

The mall offers over 100 dining choices, including popular eateries such as Raising Cane’s, Mado, Nando’s, Cheesecake Factory, PF Chang’s. It also offers local favorites like Monoprix, Jamie’s Italian, and the iconic Ladurée, alongside traditional restaurants like Yasmine Palace and Abajour. Varied food courts at both ends cater to quick dining needs.

For entertainment, Doha Festival City offers a diverse range of world-class attractions. Angry Birds World, the world’s first park of its kind, provides family fun inspired by the popular game and movie. VIRTUOCiTY™, the region’s first dedicated gaming hub, offers an immersive digital experience with racing simulators, escape rooms, and an eSports arena. In 2025, these attractions were recognised at the prestigious Global RLI Awards, with VIRTUOCiTY™ awarded 'Most Immersive Attraction & Experience' and Angry Birds World highly commended for 'Most Innovative Retail & Entertainment Concept.' The mall also features Snow Dunes™, Qatar's first indoor snow park, features a castle inspired by Qatari architecture and uses advanced technology to create a wintry wonderland at -4 degrees Celsius. Additionally, Doha Festival City houses Qatar's first VOX 4DX cinema complex, featuring 18 screens and providing an exceptional movie-going experience.

Additionally, in collaboration with Qatar Islamic Bank and Mastercard, Doha Festival City launched an exclusive Gift Card, revolutionizing the shopping experience with a seamless, cashless payment option available in over 500 stores. Available for purchase at the mall’s customer service desks, this innovative card simplifies transactions and offers access to a host of exclusive offers and promotions. Gift Card holders can enjoy special deals across a diverse range of retail, F&B, and entertainment outlets, making it the perfect choice for those seeking the ideal gift or wishing to shop cost-effectively.

The mall has been honoured as the 2023 Qatar Tourism winner for 'Outstanding Service Excellence - Shopping Mall' and 'Outstanding Smart Solutions - Innovative Solutions in Sustainability,' showcasing its commitment to sustainability and service excellence. This recognition is accompanied by the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award from Tripadvisor and accolades from KAHRAMAA and the Al Daayen Municipality.

Doha Festival City is a sought-after destination for residents, investors, and stakeholders, delivering an exceptional experience in shopping, dining, and entertainment, reinforcing its status as a go-to mall in the country and region.

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