SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker, and investment bank, held on 29 March 2026 its Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually, with the presence of members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management of SICO, external auditors and shareholders and representatives from the Central Bank of Bahrain, Bahrain Clear and Bahrain Bourse.

The AGM approved the Board of Directors' recommendation to distribute a cash dividend of 7.5% of the nominal value of the ordinary shares representing 7.5 fils per share, at a total amount not exceeding BD 3.219 million (USD 8.5 million).

The shareholders reviewed the Board of Directors' report on the Bank's activities and the external auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.

The AGM also approved the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.

For the full year 2025, SICO reported BD 5.5 million (USD 14.6 million) in consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders, unchanged from the last year. EPS stood at 13.49 Bahraini fils for 2025 compared to 13.48 Bahraini fils for 2024. SICO reported total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of BD 5.4 million (USD 14.2 million) for the full year 2025, a 6% decrease from BD 5.7 million (USD 15.1 million) recorded in 2024.

The AGM also approved the transfer of BD 551 thousand to the statutory reserve, and the remaining sum of BD 1.738 million to the retained earnings account.

The AGM approved the items of the meeting, including approval and authorization of the transactions carried out during the financial year ended 31 December 2025 with any of the related parties as described in note number 27 of the financial statements. The AGM also discussed and approved the Bank's corporate governance report for the year 2025 and discussed the extent of the Bank's compliance with the requirements of the Central Bank of Bahrain, and the appointment of the external auditors for the fiscal year 2026 and authorizing The Board of Directors to determine their fees. The shareholders additionally agreed on absolving the members of the Board of Directors from legal liability arising from all their actions for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

The Annual General Meeting ratified the appointment of six directors – Mr. Abdulla Kamal, Ms. Dana Raees and Ms. Elham Al Majed representing the Pension Fund ; Mr. Usman Ahmed and Mr. Hussain Al Mohri representing the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB); and Sh. Waleed Al Hashar representing Bank Muscat – whose appointments had been made by shareholders holding more than 10% of the Bank’s share capital.

Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting elected four directors by acclamation – Mr. Ebrahim Mashal, Mr. Fadi Al Qutub, Sh. Fahad bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa and Mr. Khalid Al Jassim– to serve on the new Board term.

In light of the current developments in the region, SICO Chairman, Abdulla Ahmed Kamal, expressed his utmost pride in the wise leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. He also declared his steadfast support for the continued efforts of the Government, headed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He also expressed his appreciation to the Bahrain Defense Force, the Ministry of Interior, medical professionals, and all frontline workers for their dedicated efforts and sacrifices in preserving the safety and security of the nation and society.



He further affirmed SICO’s operational readiness and the continuity of its business activities, highlighting the Bank’s ability to continue delivering its services to clients with efficiency and reliability, supported by Bahrain’s well-established institutional framework and ongoing coordination with regulatory authorities to ensure the highest levels of preparedness and stability.



The Chairman also conveyed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the former Board members for their valuable contributions during their tenure and their instrumental role in supporting SICO’s growth, strengthening its market position, and advancing its business. He welcomed the newly appointed Board members noting that he looks forward to working closely with them and the executive management team to continue executing the Bank’s strategy and achieving further growth and success in the coming period.

Mr Abdulla Kamal further expressed his gratitude to the bank’s shareholders for their ongoing support, and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Central Bank of Bahrain, and the Bahrain Bourse for the support and assistance they have given to the bank since its establishment. He also extended his appreciation to all regulatory parties in the countries where SICO and its subsidiaries operate.

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker and investment bank, with USD 7.4 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and oversees two wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Invest and SICO Capital, a Saudi-based investment banking company. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 170 exceptional employees.

Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Email: noweis@sicobank.com