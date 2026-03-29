King’s College Doha Welcomes Students Back to Campus with Enhanced Wellbeing Support and Structured Return Doha, Qatar: King’s College Doha welcomed students back to campus on Sunday, 29th March, marking a positive return to in-person learning and a renewed focus on safety, wellbeing and stability for families across the community.

The return was carefully planned, with structured routines and enhanced pastoral support designed to help students settle back into school life with confidence. The first day back was dedicated to reintegration, creating a calm and well-organised start to the term. From start-of-day check-ins and extended tutor time to dedicated wellbeing sessions and flexible transition support for younger year groups, the King’s College Doha has prioritised emotional readiness alongside academic progress.

Clear communication with parents, visible senior leadership across campus and strong pastoral systems have further supported a smooth return, helping students quickly re-establish routines and reconnect with school life.

A number of wellbeing initiatives have been introduced to support the transition, including:

Daily pastoral check-ins to monitor how students are settling back in

Wellbeing-focused assemblies centred on resilience, routine and belonging

Quiet reflection spaces available for students who may need additional support

Increased availability of school counsellors and pastoral leads

Tutor-led discussions to help students share experiences and rebuild confidence

Structured break and lunchtime activities to encourage social reconnection

Parent communication updates offering guidance on supporting children at home

These measures are designed to create a calm, supportive environment where students feel secure, connected and ready to learn. In addition, the school has clear and well-established procedures in place, with communication protocols designed to ensure that students and families remain informed, reassured and supported at all times.

Kate Jackson, Principal of King’s College Doha, said: "We are delighted to welcome our students back to campus and to see our school community together again. Their safety and wellbeing remain our highest priority, and we are committed to providing a calm, supportive environment where every student feels secure, confident and ready to learn. We look forward to a positive and successful term ahead."

King’s College Doha remains committed to delivering a high-quality British education, underpinned by strong pastoral care and a focus on personal development, ensuring students are supported both academically and emotionally as they move into the new term.

With a welcoming community and purpose-built learning environment, the school looks ahead to the new term with optimism, providing stability, and a positive sense of normality for students and families across Doha.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Plus 1 Communications

Nachwa Alowani | nachwa@plus1comms.com

About King’s College Doha:

King’s College Doha, affiliated with King’s College Taunton, UK, welcomes children from the age of 3 to 18. A dedicated Pre-prep campus in Thumama welcomes students from Pre-school to Year 3 (3 to 7 year olds) and a state-of-the-art Prep and Senior campus, has students from Year 3 to 13 (8 to 18 year olds).

King's College, Taunton is a leading co-educational independent boarding and day school that comprises King’s Prep for children from nursery to Year 8 and King’s College senior school from Year 9 to Sixth Form. The schools are situated on separate sites in the heart of the west country, just two-hours from London. King's College offers a holistic education, strong on values of scholarship and community, together with all-round, world-class provision in sport and the arts. www.kingscollegedoha.com.