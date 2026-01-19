The Saudi Orthodontic Society’s 19th Annual Conference took place in Riyadh from 11–13 December 2025, bringing together orthodontists from across the Middle East.

International speaker and Invisalign provider, Dr. Emmanuel Dumu delivered congress lecture and master class focused on early intervention and complex aligner case management

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software, participated in the Saudi Orthodontic Society (SOS) 19th Annual Conference, held in December 2025 in Riyadh, reinforcing its commitment to advancing clinical education and supporting the evolution of orthodontic practice across the Middle East.

The SOS Conference convened more than 1,200 orthodontists from across the region, providing a key platform for professional exchange, clinical discussion, and engagement with emerging treatment approaches. Align Technology participated prominently throughout the congress, engaging delegates through a dedicated exhibition booth, a congress lecture, and an advanced clinical workshop delivered by international speaker and Invisalign provider, Dr. Emmanuel Dumu.

Commenting on Align Technology’s participation, Angelo Maura, General Manager, Align Technology, Middle East and Africa, said: “Participation in the Saudi Orthodontic Society Conference reflected Align Technology’s focus on contributing to platforms that drive professional dialogue and the continued evolution of orthodontic care, alongside our ongoing commitment to supporting the region’s orthodontic community. As a leading forum for the profession, the SOS Conference provides an important setting for knowledge exchange, and through our educational contributions, we aim to support clinicians in integrating digital workflows that enhance treatment planning and outcomes.”

During the congress, Dr. Dumu delivered a lecture titled “Catch It Early: Clinical Pearls for Aligner Treatment in Developing Dentition,” which focused on early interceptive orthodontic treatment using clear aligners. The session explored clinical approaches to managing growing patients during the mixed dentition phase, drawing on real-world cases and digital treatment planning workflows. Topics included patient selection, arch development, spacing and crowding management, and anteroposterior correction, with a particular focus on Invisalign® First and early intervention protocols.

The lecture was followed by an advanced workshop, “Clinical Excellence with Aligners: A Masterclass in Complex Case Management.” Designed for experienced clinicians, the masterclass examined the management of complex orthodontic cases using clear aligner treatments, including extraction protocols, TAD-supported movements, multi-phase treatments, and interdisciplinary coordination. Through case-based discussions and practical insights, participants explored how digital tools and workflows can support precision and predictability in challenging clinical scenarios.

Commenting on the clinical sessions, Dr. Emmanuel Dumu said: “Forums such as the Saudi Orthodontic Society Conference play a critical role in advancing orthodontic practice by enabling open clinical discussion and the sharing of real-world experience. The ability to explore early intervention and complex case management through digital workflows allows clinicians to better understand how aligner treatments can be applied with precision and confidence across a broad range of patient needs.”

Align Technology’s participation at SOS Conference 2025 also highlighted its continued investment in digital innovation, as well as the recent establishment of a direct Align Technology entity in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the company’s focus on supporting clinicians locally with access to advanced digital orthodontic solutions, education, and service infrastructure. Conference attendees had the opportunity to engage with Align’s team and explore the latest innovations across its digital orthodontic ecosystem.

“Our goal has always been to empower doctors with the tools, technology, and knowledge they need to deliver predictable outcomes and improved patient experiences. Establishing direct, local presence and entity allows us to do that more effectively, building collaborations that drive practice growth and bring the benefits of Align’s digital platform closer to every orthodontist and GP in Saudi Arabia,” Angelo Maura added.

