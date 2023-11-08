Explore AliExpress' Super Deal channel: Over 10,000 products boasting discounts of 20% to 50%.

Hassle-free Shopping: AliExpress introduces the Choice service to offer value products and free shipping.

Dubai, UAE – AliExpress, the global retail online marketplace and part of the Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, is excited to announce the launch of its 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. Scheduled to commence this November, the event promises a curated selection of product discounts and expedited delivery options.

In preparation for the festival, AliExpress has optimized its supply chain and logistics network to ensure an improved delivery speed and an enhanced shopping experience. UAE consumers can look forward to a diverse range of products, with discounts of up to 50% during the event and a $4 deduction from every $20 spent, with a maximum $16 deduction.

"We have seen tremendous growth in AliExpress’ popularity in the GCC markets. In October 2023 alone, the platform attracted 3.6 folds of new users from the region compared to the same period in 2022. With faster delivery and carefully curated discounts and deals, we focus on continuously bringing great value and better experience to local consumers,"

Shengliang Liang, General Manager for the Middle East, at AliExpress.

Elevating the Online Shopping Experience in the UAE

AliExpress is enhancing the online shopping landscape in the UAE with the introduction of the Choice service, which a wide selection of good-value products on the platform, free shipping for orders over $10 USD, including VAT, and a guaranteed delivery time no longer than 10 working days. Outside of the Choice range, consumers can also enjoy a 12-working-day delivery and complimentary shipping with orders over $40 USD including VAT.

New users are greeted with special incentives, such as a bundle of three items with free shipping.

From November 4th,2023, AliExpress will implement a free returns policy for UAE customers, reinforcing trust and satisfaction in their purchase process. Additionally, AliExpress has refined its Arabic language customer service, ensuring that support is as efficient and accommodating as the shopping experience itself.

A Festival of Savings and Expedited Service

The 2023 11.11 Global Shopping Festival of AliExpress will commence at 12:00:00 on 8 November – with a three-day warm-up period to 11:59:59 on 11 November, where ‘early bird’ consumers can browse discounts and add products to their carts to make the most of the Shopping Festival and participate in daily draws in the app offering various products as prizes. The sale on the full selection of products will start at 12:00:00 on 11 November and close at 11:59:59 on 18 November. This year's festival underscores AliExpress's commitment to delivering a selection of discounts and swift, reliable shipping options that have become hallmarks of the AliExpress brand in the UAE.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform enabling global consumers to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.