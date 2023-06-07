Dubai-UAE - Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, said it has extended its collaboration with WEMART, a prominent supermarket chain in the Middle East, in successfully implementing Alibaba Cloud’s proven security solution Web Application Firewall (WAF).

In today's digital landscape, the protection of sensitive data is of paramount importance to all sectors and more so for a business that is online. The Middle East is growing in terms of cybersecurity awareness and readiness; the region’s cybersecurity market is projected to be worth $31 billion by 2030, according to a Frost & Sullivan report.

UAE-based WEMART has seen its e-commerce business grow since its collaboration with Alibaba Cloud. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it tapped Alibaba Cloud’s online-to-offline shopping solutions to digitally transform its operations. The solution helped WEMART facilitate easy online order placement for customers and provide convenient delivery options.

According to a study by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, UAE's e-commerce market is expected to be worth $9.2 billion in 2026. As e-commerce continues to thrive, security and privacy of customer information has become a top priority for the sector worldwide.

The two parties elevated their collaboration this time with the successful implementation of Alibaba Cloud’s Web Application Firewall. The collaboration reinforces Alibaba Cloud's commitment to providing state-of-the-art data security solutions to protect businesses and their customers in the UAE and Middle East.

Alibaba Cloud offers a comprehensive suite of security products and solutions designed to address the evolving challenges of the digital landscape. With Alibaba Cloud WAF Pro as a flagship solution, the company provides businesses with industry-leading protection against web application vulnerabilities, data breaches, and DDoS attacks.

These solutions combine advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and big data analytics to deliver proactive threat detection and mitigation, ensuring the highest levels of data security for businesses across various industries.

Gartner, the world’s leading research and advisory company, named Alibaba Cloud a Challenger in its Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022. Alibaba Cloud's security products and solutions empower organizations to fortify their digital infrastructure and safeguard their valuable assets, enabling them to operate with confidence in an increasingly interconnected world.

"We are delighted to collaborate with WEMART in securing their e-commerce platform," said Daniel Jiang, General Manager of Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. "With Alibaba Cloud WAF Pro, WEMART gains a powerful security solution tailored to the unique challenges of the e-commerce industry. Our state-of-the-art technology ensures the protection of sensitive data, providing a safe and reliable shopping experience for WEMART's customers."

Sun Jingsong, Head of E-commerce at WEMART. "Data security is of utmost importance to us, and Alibaba Cloud's robust security solutions have provided us with the peace of mind that our customers' information is well-protected. With the seamless integration and advanced features of Alibaba Cloud's security offerings, we can focus on delivering an exceptional shopping experience while ensuring the highest levels of data security for our customers."

As a global leading IaaS and PaaS provider, Alibaba Cloud boasts a network of 86 availability zones in 28 regions as well as more than 130 security and compliance accreditations worldwide, offering a highly secure, scalable, and robust cloud infrastructure to support global customers embracing digital innovation. Alibaba Cloud has been a leading provider of cloud services with a data centre locally to serve local private companies and public institutions in the UAE and the wider Middle East region since 2015.