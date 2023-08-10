Alibaba Cloud recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

Hangzhou, China – Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has been named a Challenger in this year’s Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud AI Developer Services (CAIDS) for the second consecutive year. In the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud AI Developer Services report, released at the same time, Alibaba Cloud amongst other recognized vendors were evaluated basis many inclusion criteria such as “Nature Language Generation / Text to Speech”, “Translation”, and “Image Generation”.

Gartner defines cloud AI developer services (CAIDS) as cloud-hosted or containerized services that enable software developers who are not data science experts to use artificial intelligence (AI) models via APIs, software development kits (SDKs) or applications. Core capabilities include automated machine learning (autoML), automated data preparation, feature engineering, automated model building and model management. Optional and important complementary capabilities include language and vision services such as sentiment analysis and image generation.

Alibaba Cloud’s AI offerings to help enterprises and developers unleash productivity

Alibaba Cloud offers a highly customisable offering that makes advanced AI applications accessible. Its open-source ModelScope platform provides AI models that cover a wide range of fields, including computer vision, natural language processing and audio processing. These ready-to-deploy models are pre-trained to excel at specific tasks such as text-to-image generation. As an open-source community, ModelScope aims to make developing and running AI models easier and more cost effective, enabling universities and smaller companies to easily use AI for their research and in their business respectively. Since the launch in 2022, with over 2 million active users, ModelScope has made 1000 models available with over 36 million model downloads to date.

Further in this area, Alibaba Cloud recently announced that it open sourced its 7-billion-parameter Large Language Models (LLM), Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat, through its AI model community ModelScope, and the collaborative AI platform Hugging Face. The models’ code, model weights, and documentation will be freely accessible to academics, researchers, and commercial companies worldwide.

In July, Alibaba Cloud recently unveiled ModelScopeGPT, a powerful framework designed to use the platform’s Large Language Models (LLM) to connect an extensive array of domain-specific expert models on ModelScope, enabling users to complete complex tasks such as the creation of multilingual videos.

Alibaba Cloud launched its LLM named Tongyi Qianwen in April, a model that enables developers to create customised AI features in a cost-effective way. The company recently launched Tongyi Wanxiang, a cutting-edge AI image generation model capable of using text prompts in English and Chinese to create detailed images in various styles.

Alibaba Cloud has also created a Machine Learning Platform for AI (PAI), providing high performance and easy-to-scale capabilities for use in various industry scenarios as well as tools to develop specific AI models. The platform provides over 140 built-in optimization algorithms for enterprises and developers.

Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services, Jim Scheibmeir, Svetlana Sicular, Arun Batchu, Mike Fang, Van Baker, Frank O'Connor, 22 May 2023

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Cloud AI Developer Services, Arun Batchu, Van Baker, Svetlana Sicular, Mike Fang, Frank O'Connor, Jim Scheibmeir, 22 May 2023

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd.

-Ends-

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com) is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform and IoT services. Alibaba maintained its position as the third leading public cloud IaaS service provider globally since 2018, according to IDC. Alibaba is the world’s third leading and Asia Pacific’s leading IaaS provider by revenue in U.S. dollars since 2018, according to Gartner.

Media contacts

Ribal Temraz

rtemraz@apcoworldwide.com