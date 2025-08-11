Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, today announced a collaboration with the University of Birmingham Dubai through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The partnership will introduce advanced curriculum in cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) for students and educators at the University of Birmingham Dubai campus. As part of this initiative, Alibaba Cloud also launched its first internship programme in the UAE region, with the University of Birmingham in Dubai being the pioneer university for the program.

Through this collaboration, students and faculty from the University of Birmingham Dubai will gain deeper insights into cloud and AI technologies by participating in advanced technology workshops, extensive training sessions available both online and offline, and various certification courses provided by Alibaba Cloud.

Additionally, Alibaba Cloud introduced its "Future Star" internship initiative in the United Arab Emirates, with the University of Birmingham Dubai as its inaugural academic partner. This programme offers a vibrant platform for talent development, delivering interns comprehensive training, hands-on experience, and exclusive mentorship spanning three to six months. Designed to provide a thorough understanding of multiple roles within Alibaba Cloud, "Future Star" ensures that interns are well-equipped to contribute effectively to the cloud computing industry in the digital age.

“"We are thrilled to partner with the University of Birmingham Dubai to nurture the next-generation digital skills in the region. The University of Birmingham Dubai, renowned for its dedication to research and education in technology and digital fields, brings a wealth of expertise and visionary thinking to the collaboration. Through this partnership, we are committed to equipping their students and faculties to acquire crucial digital insights, allowing them to engage more deeply with cutting-edge technologies and methodologies. Together, we are poised to unlock numerous opportunities in our rapidly digitalizing world, ensuring that students, educators, and industry professionals alike can thrive in the evolving digital landscape.” said Eric Wan, General Manager of the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost of the University of Birmingham Dubai, said: “We are proud to partner with Alibaba Cloud to provide our students with direct access to real-world learning experiences and cutting-edge technologies in cloud computing and AI. This collaboration reflects our commitment to equipping future graduates with the digital skills and global industry exposure needed to thrive in an increasingly data-driven world. The internship and academic enrichment opportunities offered through this partnership will play a pivotal role in shaping industry-ready talent from our campus here in Dubai to join leading institutions globally."

The freshly inked partnership is yet another demonstration of Alibaba Cloud’s long-term commitment to creating a sustainable pool of digital talent for the Middle East region.

Alibaba Cloud has been a leading provider of cloud services to local private companies and public institutions in the UAE and the wider Middle East region since 2016. It has a robust local ecosystem in the MEA region with partners covering banking, financial services and insurance, media, public sectors, and customers locally across different sectors.

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com) is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, big data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) services. Alibaba has been named the leading IaaS provider in Asia Pacific by revenue in U.S. dollars since 2018, according to Gartner. It has also maintained its position as one of the world’s leading public cloud IaaS service providers since 2018, according to IDC.

About University of Birmingham Dubai

The University of Birmingham is ranked amongst the world’s top 100 institutions, its work brings people from across the world to Birmingham, including researchers and teachers and more than 8,000 international students from over 150 countries.

The University of Birmingham was established by Queen Victoria in 1900 as Great Britain’s first civic university, where students from all religions and backgrounds were accepted on an equal basis.

The University is renowned for its research excellence and its researchers have received 10 Nobel Prizes. From pioneering organ transplants, discovering gravitational waves and furthering understanding of Shakespeare, to developing cures for cancer, advances in robotics and revealing the structure of DNA, the University has been at the forefront of some of the most ground-breaking discoveries of the last 100 years.

The University of Birmingham Dubai opened a purpose-built campus in Dubai International Academic City in 2022, which demonstrates the University of Birmingham’s long-term commitment to contributing to UAE society – through in-country partnership in education and areas of research strength that support the National Agenda.