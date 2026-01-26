Dubai, UAE: AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking & Economics (CIBE), a leading global institution in Islamic finance education, advisory, and capacity building, has officially launched its International Training & Events Calendar for 2026.

The 2026 calendar outlines a comprehensive schedule of international conferences, executive trainings, specialized workshops, exposure visits, and professional development programs designed for financial institutions, regulators, academicians, and industry professionals across the globe. The calendar reflects AlHuda CIBE’s continued commitment to strengthening human capital and institutional capacity within the Islamic finance ecosystem.

The programs will be delivered through in-person, online, and hybrid formats, ensuring broad accessibility while responding to evolving market needs. Key focus areas include Islamic banking, takaful, sukuk and capital markets, Islamic fintech, Shariah governance, regulatory frameworks, risk management, and product structuring.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair, CEO of AlHuda CIBE, said, The Annual Calendar 2026 represents a strategic roadmap for developing skilled professionals and supporting institutions in navigating the rapidly evolving Islamic finance landscape. Our emphasis remains on practical, industry-driven knowledge delivered in collaboration with regulators, financial institutions, scholars, and global experts.

The calendar also features flagship global forums and summits, regional training programs across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia, as well as specialized exposure visits that provide participants with hands-on insight into leading Islamic finance markets.

The International Training & Events Calendar 2026 is now available for download through AlHuda CIBE’s official platform. Participants can access detailed program information, locations, schedules, and registration links directly online: https://alhudacibe.com/trainingcalendar2026.pdf

About AlHuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provide state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Trainings Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 100 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

For Media Contact:

Ms. Shaguftta Perveen

Manager Communications,

info@alhudacibe.com

Call/WhatsApp: +971 528655523