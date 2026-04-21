Dubai, UAE: AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (AlHuda CIBE), a globally recognized advisory and capacity-building institution in Islamic finance, has entered into a strategic partnership with Agency for Inclusive Innovations Development (AIID) Limited to accelerate the adoption of Islamic finance and promote financial inclusion across Africa, with an initial focus on key emerging markets including Kenya.

The partnership aims to address the growing demand for Shariah-compliant financial solutions and capacity-building initiatives in underserved markets. Through this collaboration, both organizations will jointly deliver advisory services, conduct feasibility studies, offer professional training programs, and support the development of innovative Islamic financial products tailored to local needs.

By leveraging their combined expertise, institutional networks, and regional experience, AlHuda CIBE and AIID seek to strengthen industry development, foster research-driven innovation, and enhance access to ethical and sustainable financial services for financial institutions, regulators, SMEs, and communities across Africa.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair Mughal, Chief Executive Officer of AlHuda CIBE, stated: “We are pleased to establish this strategic collaboration with AIID. This partnership reflects our commitment to expanding Islamic finance globally by building local capacity, promoting knowledge exchange, and supporting the development of market-driven, Shariah-compliant financial solutions tailored to Africa’s diverse economic landscape.”

He further added that the collaboration will play a vital role in bridging capacity gaps and enabling stakeholders to adopt innovative Islamic finance models that support inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Dr. Hassan Bashir, Executive Director of AIID Limited, commented: “This partnership marks a significant step toward strengthening financial inclusion across Africa. By combining our regional expertise with AlHuda CIBE’s global leadership in Islamic finance, we aim to equip institutions with the tools, knowledge, and solutions needed to implement impactful, inclusive financial systems.”

Initial joint initiatives under this partnership will include capacity-building workshops, market research studies, and the development of pilot projects aimed at expanding access to Islamic financial services in underserved communities.

About AIID Limited

AIID Limited is an Africa-based organization engaged in development-driven initiatives, investment facilitation, and financial solutions. The organization promotes sustainable economic growth, financial inclusion, and innovative investment opportunities through collaboration with global partners and institutions.

About AlHuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provide state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Trainings Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 104 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

For Media Contact:

Ms. Shaguftta Perveen

Manager Communications,

info@alhudacibe.com