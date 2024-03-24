Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Alghanim Industries has forged a strategic partnership with the Saudi Coffee Company, which is owned by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. This collaboration highlights the Saudi Coffee Company's specialty coffee brand, Jazean, and is aimed at promoting Saudi Arabia's distinguished coffee culture on a global scale. A significant milestone of this partnership is the opening of Alghanim's 100th Costa Coffee store, symbolizing the shared dedication to enhancing the worldwide appreciation of coffee culture and fostering the industry’s growth both within Saudi Arabia and internationally.

As the largest Costa Coffee franchisee in the region, Alghanim Industries is dedicated to showcasing Jazean Coffee's exclusive blends, cultivated in Saudi Arabia's southern region, across all Costa Coffee locations in the Kingdom, highlighting the depth of local coffee culture.

Kutayba Alghanim, Executive Chairman of Alghanim Industries, stated, "Partnering with the Saudi Coffee Company to introduce locally-grown Jazean coffee beans into our Costa Coffee stores represents a significant strategic initiative that underscores our deep commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This effort shines a light on our continuous drive to support job creation and expand employment opportunities, aligning perfectly with the objectives of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. It signifies our contribution to the local economy, our dedication to energizing the job market, and our celebration of the Kingdom's rich coffee culture. We view this not merely as a business opportunity but as an avenue to support the community and safeguard the deep-rooted traditions that characterize this region's identity."

Mahmoud Samara, CEO of Alghanim Industries, reflected, "Our alliance with Costa Coffee, flourishing for over a decade, transcends the bounds of conventional business partnerships by merging global excellence with the essence of local culture. This collaboration, especially through integrating Costa's esteemed brand with distinctive local concepts like Jazean coffee, not only underscores our commitment to innovation, community involvement, and the celebration of local heritage but also opens the door to showcasing Saudi coffee beans across the region and potentially beyond, leveraging our position as the largest Costa Coffee franchisee. It embodies our strategic vision to enhance the consumer experience significantly, contributing positively to the Saudi economy and elevating the nation's rich coffee culture on a global stage."

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ambition to become a prominent player in the global coffee market is supported by significant initiatives, notably by entities like the Saudi Coffee Company. Their efforts to cultivate the southern region of Saudi Arabia aim to harvest some of the highest quality Arabica coffee available, contributing to the development of a vibrant local coffee culture and meeting the growing demand within the Kingdom.

Khalid Abu Theeb, CEO of Saudi Coffee Company, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Alghanim Industries facilitating the integration of locally produced coffee beans in global coffee blends. This partnership underpins Saudi Coffee Company’s commitment to empower the private sector in the coffee industry, as well as promote Saudi-based coffee production across the region and globally. At Saudi Coffee Company and through its specialty coffee brand Jazean, we are keen to partake in sustainable coffee production processes across the full value chain; placing the Saudi coffee beans on the global stage for coffee trade.”

Philippe Schaillee, CEO of Costa Coffee, said: “It is an honor to join Alghanim Industries in celebrating the opening of their 100th Costa Coffee retail store. Alghanim have some of the best Costa Coffee stores in the world - helping us create a progressive and innovative brand in Saudi Arabia, targeting younger consumers, as well as inspiring those who already know and love the Costa Coffee brand. The partnership with Saudi Coffee Company is a fantastic example of how a global brand like Costa Coffee can operate in multiple markets and regions, whilst working with local partners to celebrate and champion individual markets heritage and produce.”

The majority of Alghanim Industries’ food offerings at Costa Coffee are sourced from local suppliers within the Kingdom, highlighting significant collaborations with Saudi brands that are prominently featured in Costa Coffee stores. Under the strategic guidance of Alghanim Industries, Costa Coffee has experienced significant growth not only in the Kingdom but also in expanding markets, including Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait, demonstrating the brand's growing influence and commitment to the Gulf region's coffee culture.