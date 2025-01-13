Dedicated to nurturing talent in the Kingdom, Aleph Hospitality has signed an agreement with the International Technical Female College in Al-Madinah to offer training for hospitality students at their hotels across Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh: At the advisory council meeting for the second academic semester of 2024-2025, Aleph Hospitality signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Technical Female College in Al-Madinah, Saudi Arabia, to support new generations of Saudi hospitality students.

The advisory council meeting brought together a distinguished group of attendees, including representatives from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Tourism, other key government sectors, and prominent private companies. The gathering underscored the shared commitment to advancing workforce development and fostering opportunities in all sectors.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Tariq Dowidar, Vice President Saudi Arabia of Aleph Hospitality, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Technical Female College in Al-Madinah, Saudi Arabia. This landmark agreement sets the stage for a robust collaboration aimed at providing Saudi students with hands-on training opportunities at Aleph Hospitality’s hotels across the Kingdom. The MoU also outlines the potential for future employment opportunities, supporting the Kingdom’s goals of workforce localisation and economic diversification.

Tariq Dowidar also shared valuable insights and presented suggestions on how to develop localisation initiatives within the hospitality sector. In alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals, his recommendations focused on equipping Saudi students with the skills, training, and experiences needed to thrive in the growing tourism industry.

“We are honoured to collaborate with the International Technical Female College in Al-Madinah to empower the next generation of Saudi hospitality professionals. This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to nurturing local talent and aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals for workforce development and the growth of the tourism sector,” said Tariq Dowidar.

Aleph Hospitality remains steadfast in its mission to support Saudi talent development, contribute to the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030, and drive the growth of the hospitality and tourism industries.

About Aleph Hospitality

Headquartered in Dubai, Aleph Hospitality is the largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa. Trusted by the world’s leading brands, Aleph Hospitality manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independent hotels. Tailored-to-fit management solutions allow owners better control of their assets, clearer operational visibility and more contractual flexibility. Aleph Hospitality manages all aspects of hotel operations at any stage of development - from site and brand selection to technical assistance, pre-opening and day-to-day operations. The group has an active pipeline of over 30 hotels in the Middle East and Africa. To find out more, visit www.alephhospitality.com

Contact

Anne Bleeker, Managing Director, In2 Consulting

anne@in2consulting.com