Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Aleph Hospitality, the largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa has announced the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Jeddah.

Conveniently located on King Fahd Road, in the Rabwah District, the hotel offers easy access to Jeddah’s downtown, financial districts and top attractions. Just 15 minutes from King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Four Points by Sheraton Jeddah is poised to become a central hub for both business and leisure travellers.

Comprising 112 well-appointed rooms and suites with plush Four Comfort Beds, the hotel promises the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and style. Guests can savour a wide range of international and local flavours at the all-day dining restaurant, or enjoy a cosy ambience at the lobby café, offering freshly brewed coffees, teas, light snacks, and pastries.. Meetings and events can be hosted in one of the hotel’s five versatile meeting rooms which can be tailored to fit to any occasion.

For corporate events and meetings, the hotel features five versatile meeting rooms that can be tailored to fit any occasion. Leisure amenities include a fully equipped rooftop fitness centre with a gym, spa, jacuzzi, sauna, and an outdoor swimming pool with panoramic views over the city. Reflecting Four Points by Sheraton's brand promise of ‘travel reinvented’, the hotel provides everything that matters most to today’s travellers seeking balance on the road, timeless style, and genuine service.

Commenting on the opening, Sultan Bin Abdulmohsen, General Manager of Four Points by Sheraton Jeddah, said: “We are very excited to welcome our first guests and to extend the warm hospitality from the team that has worked incredibly hard over the past months to prepare for the opening. We look forward to giving our guests an unforgettable stay in Jeddah and many memorable moments.”

In celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, Aleph Hospitality has introduced a special opening room offer at Four Points by Sheraton Jeddah. This offer, starting from SAR 325++ and inclusive of Suhoor, is valid until the end of Ramadan, catering to corporate, leisure, and group travellers.

About Aleph Hospitality

Born and based in Dubai, Aleph Hospitality is the leading independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa. Trusted by the world’s leading brands, Aleph Hospitality manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independent hotels. Tailored-to-fit management solutions allow owners better control of their assets, clearer operational visibility and more contractual flexibility. Aleph Hospitality manages all aspects of hotel operations at any stage of development - from site and brand selection to technical assistance, pre-opening and day-to-day operations. Aleph Hospitality has earmarked a pipeline of 50 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2027. To find out more, visit alephhospitality.com.

