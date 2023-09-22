Sharjah: Alef Group, the leading real estate and retail development company in the Emirate of Sharjah, has announced the commencement of construction for its ambitious project, Hayyan Development, set to redefine natural living in Sharjah.

Hayyan, with a staggering value of AED 3.5 billion and spanning an impressive 8.7 million square feet, is poised to become a beacon of sophistication and opulence in the emirate. This sprawling development will encompass a total of 1,882 meticulously designed villas, townhouses and mansions, catering to the diverse needs of residents.

Alef Group commented on this monumental milestone, stating, "We are pleased to announce that construction work on the Hayyan Project has officially commenced, marking a significant milestone in our journey to transform this vision into reality. The project reflects our unwavering commitment at Alef Group to elevate the investment landscape in Sharjah and deliver top-tier real estate built to global standards."

The group went on to emphasise, "With Hayyan development, we introduce unique and unparalleled living experiences. An authentic, vibrant community where residents experience a truly joyful feeling, immersed in a comfortable natural setting. The development provides an integrated environment right between nature and future living, seamlessly combining lush green spaces, contemporary facilities, top-notch services, and a wide array of amenities in a single vibrant community."

Hayyan offers an exceptional array of amenities, offering a truly exceptional living experience for residents. At the heart of the development lies the Sharjah’s largest Lagoon, allotments for organic edible gardens. Hayyan being the largest community and the greenest project in Sharjah.

Within this lush haven, residents can enjoy a host of outdoor activities, including football pitches, tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, and a six-kilometre track for running and cycling enthusiasts. The community will feature convenience shops, fine dining restaurants, a nursery, and a stunning Club House overlooking the serene lagoon.

About Alef Group:

Alef Group is a privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED 10 billion worth of assets and land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments lead the way in business and leisure projects complemented by developing high-quality residential communities.

For more information, please visit www.alefgroup.ae and check out our social media channels: @AlefGroup LinkedIn, @AlefGroup on Instagram and @AlefGroupLLC on YouTube.