Sharjah, UAE – Alef Group, the leading real estate development company in Sharjah, proudly announces that 90% of the units in the Arim and Alma neighbourhoods within the Hayyan development have been sold. This milestone represents the sale of 1,131 units, reflecting strong market demand and confidence in Alef Group’s vision for Hayyan.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, commented: "The overwhelming response to Arim and Alma underscores our commitment to creating premium, sustainable communities that resonate with residents. We are excited to continue this momentum with the launch of a new zone at Hayyan in the near future."

Arim Neighbourhood

Arim neighbourhood, featuring 848 units, offers a unique living experience characterised by modern amenities, lush greenery, and sustainable design. The villas are crafted to maximise natural light and feature spacious layouts with high-quality finishes, providing a perfect blend of comfort and aesthetics.

Alma Neighbourhood

Alma, the latest addition to Hayyan, includes 299 elegant two- to six-bedroom villas and townhouses. Positioned with direct views of Hayyan’s Clubhouse and Lagoon, Alma offers residents privacy along with international quality standards. The neighbourhood also provides access to the largest community park, expansive playfields, and organic garden allotments, enriching the daily lives of its residents.

Upcoming Developments

With 90% of the units in Arim and Alma sold, Alef Group is preparing to launch a new zone within the Hayyan development. This expansion will continue to deliver on the group's promise of creating vibrant and sustainable communities in Sharjah.

Located in the heart of Sharjah, Hayyan spans 8.7 million square feet and is designed to offer an unparalleled living experience. The development features eco-friendly villas, the largest swimmable lagoon in Sharjah, community parks, and a mall, creating a dynamic and sustainable environment for residents.

Alef Group remains committed to sustainable development and enriching the lives of Sharjah's residents, with the delivery of Arim and Alma neighbourhoods still anticipated for December 2026.

About Alef Group

Alef Group, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The group’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 12 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the group’s dedication to building high caliber residential communities that set industry benchmarks.

For a comprehensive overview of Alef Group’s endeavors and to stay abreast of their latest developments, please visit our website at www.alefgroup.ae. You are also encouraged to engage with us on our social media platforms, where we continuously share insights into our projects and community engagements: find us on LinkedIn (@AlefGroup), follow our Instagram feed (@AlefGroup), and subscribe to our YouTube channel (@AlefGroupLLC).