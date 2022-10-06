Sharjah: Alef Group, leading real estate development company in the Emirate of Sharjah, has achieved record sales with the new Hayyan development. Sales volume for Hayyan broke the record in 100 days of year 2022 with sales value totaling AED 610,000,000 in the community of Arim. Expected to be delivered in the last quarter of 2024, Hayyan a 3.5-billion-dirham development spanning about 8.7 million square feet includes 1,836 villa units distributed over three different areas.

Alef Group, said: “We are delighted to report that we have achieved record sales with the first phase of Hayyan development. With the project including 1,836 villa units, distributed over three different neighborhoods, our goal is to complete and deliver phase one of Arim in the last quarter of 2024.”

The group continued, "Hayyan is an inspiring and eminent example of our solid efforts to enhance the investment sector in Sharjah. It provides high-quality real estate to international standards, commensurate with the aspirations of potential homeowners, business owners and investors in all sectors, ensuring they can obtain quality and excellence when investing in Sharjah."

Alef Group also added that the project, comprising 80,000 square feet of organic edible crops and more than 40,000 green trees, enhances the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah to achieve a sustainable green environment with globally applicable environmental standards. Following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, the development supports the practice of environmental protection, biodiversity preservation, and sustainability in the Emirate.

Hayyan represents a unique experience of forming the green heart of Sharjah. The project includes the largest swimming lake in the emirate, extending over an area of ​​50,000 square feet, in addition to Hayyan being the largest community park of 1,000,000 sq.ft. within a residential complex in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Constituting open spaces with football, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, a gymnasium, and 6 km of running and cycling tracks. Multiple options of restaurants, cafes, and a gym to provide its residents with integrated facilities overlooking the lake. In essence, Hayyan offers an integrated and exceptional experience combining nature, green spaces, modern facilities, and various services that meet all needs in one place.

About Alef Group

Alef Group is a privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED 8 billion worth of assets being built, Alef Group’s premium developments lead the way in business and leisure projects complemented by developing high-quality residential communities.

For more information, please visit www.alefgroup.ae