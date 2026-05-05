Sharjah, UAE – Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in Sharjah, has announced significant progress in the delivery of buildings within its flagship project, Al Mamsha, alongside the opening of a number of new retail outlets during April. This milestone reflects the Group’s efficient execution and the accelerating pace of development across the project’s various components.

During April, Al Mamsha welcomed a selection of new destinations that further elevate its retail offering and enrich the overall experience, including the headquarters of the Sharjah Business Women Council, alongside Eleven Green, Knot Bakehouse, and Orange Wheels. These additions reflect a carefully curated tenant mix designed to deliver distinctive, high-quality experiences that resonate with both residents and visitors, while driving increased footfall and community engagement.

Looking ahead, the project is set to introduce a new wave of sought-after brands, including The Valley, and TAP, reinforcing Al Mamsha’s growing positioning as a dynamic lifestyle destination and a vibrant hub for diverse experiences, while sustaining strong commercial momentum.

At the same time, residential unit handovers are progressing at an accelerated pace, with notable advancements in the readiness of several buildings. This reflects Alef Group’s commitment to the highest standards of quality and delivery, ensuring projects are completed in line with best operational practices while providing residents with a stable and reliable living experience.

This progress at Al Mamsha reflects our ability to translate vision into tangible reality by developing a vibrant, integrated urban destination that meets the evolving needs of modern communities. The continued momentum in residential deliveries, alongside the growing depth of the retail offering, reflects our commitment to curating a well-rounded lifestyle experience within a single destination. We remain focused on delivering distinctive developments from Sharjah that further strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading destination for modern living and long-term investment.

Al Mamsha represents a forward-thinking, car-free community in Sharjah, offering a contemporary urban environment that prioritizes pedestrian comfort while seamlessly integrating open spaces with retail and leisure amenities. Designed to enhance quality of life, the development aligns with the emirate’s broader vision for sustainable urban growth. Alef Group also continues to develop a comprehensive facilities and services ecosystem to optimize operations and elevate the overall customer experience.