Total distribution of AED 135 million for year 2024 for free float investors which comprise 20% of the total investor base, out of which AED 67.5 million was paid in August 2024.

Commitment to pay the outstanding AED 67.5 million in April 2025 to free float investors bringing the total divided per share to 10 fils and a current dividend yield >9%.

Strong financial performance achieved since Alef Education’s landmark listing on the ADX.

Successful inclusion in the MSCI UAE Small Cap Index since November 2024

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Alef Education Holding Plc (‘Alef Education’ or ‘the Company’), an award-winning AI-driven learning solutions provider, today announced the successful conclusion of its first Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’). Shareholders approved the Board of Directors’ report on the Company’s activity and its financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 (‘FY 2024’), including the distribution of cash dividends amounting to AED 199.2 million for the second half of FY 2024 of which AED 67.5 million will be distributed to free float investors in April 2025.

The approval brings the total dividend for FY 2024 to AED 402.8 million, underscoring Alef Education’s commitment to delivering sustainable value to its shareholders through a robust and transparent dividend policy promising a total of AED 135 million to its free float investors in each year 2024 and 2025.

Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Growth

During the AGM, H.E. Abdulhamid M. Saeed Alahmadi, Chairman of Alef Education, highlighted the Company’s strong financial and operational performance since its landmark IPO on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (‘ADX’) in June 2024. Alef Education delivered strong financial results in FY 2024, reporting a net profit before tax of AED 491.7 million, reflecting 6% year-on-year growth. With the expansion of Alef Education’s footprint, now reaching 1.4 million students through innovative learning solutions, the Company reported Revenues of AED 759.0 million.

EBITDA surged by 5% year-on-year to reach AED 512.2 million, reaffirming Alef Education’s solid financial foundation supported by cost optimization initiatives. The Company achieved an EBITDA margin of 67.5%, driven by strategic B2B partnerships and the resilience of long-term B2G contracts.

Geoffrey Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Education, commented: "2024 was a transformational year for Alef Education. Our successful IPO, swift inclusion in the MSCI UAE Small Cap Index, and our expanding strategic partnerships solidify our position as a leader in AI-powered education. As we continue to drive innovation and operational excellence, we remain committed to delivering long-term value for our shareholders, students, and stakeholders."

Investing in Future Growth & Innovation

The AGM also highlighted key business development initiatives undertaken by the Company during FY 2024. As part of its growth strategy, Alef Education secured a contract worth more than AED 30 million for a three-year period. Additionally, Alef Education partnered with MetaMetrics® to develop Miqyas Al Dhad, an innovative tool designed to advance Arabic literacy across the Arab world. Alef Education has strengthened its presence having signed several Memorandums of Understanding (‘MoU’s) with ministries of education across multiple countries, facilitating the adoption of this new AI-powered Arabic literacy tool.

Looking ahead, Alef Education will continue to invest in AI-driven learning solutions, enhance operational efficiencies, and scale its presence. With a well-defined strategy and a dominant market position in the UAE, the company aims to unlock new growth opportunities, expand into key markets, and sustain long-term profitability.

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange) is an award-winning AI-powered learning solutions provider that is redefining the educational experience for K-12 students. The Company has established a strong presence in the education technology sector, operating in approximately 7,000 schools across the UAE, the US, Indonesia, Morocco, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Its flagship AI-integrated Alef Platform offers personalised learning experiences to more than 1.1 million registered students, enabling them to work at their own pace and reach their full potential anytime, anywhere. With a 100% penetration rate in Cycle 2 (Grades 5-8) and Cycle 3 (Grades 9-12), Alef Education has a proven track record of improving student engagement and achievement, with test scores in Indonesia increasing by 8.5% in Arabic and maths.

The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that use real-time data to drive improvements across the education system. Alef Pathways is a student-centred, self-paced supplemental math program. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that provides engaging and interactive content from kindergarten to Grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic language skills using AI.

Alongside supporting students throughout their educational journey, Alef Education supports 50,000 educators with tools that enrich instruction and enable high-impact interventions to improve student learning outcomes. Alef Education promotes engagement, achievement and equity in learning, preparing students for success in an ever-evolving world.

For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com