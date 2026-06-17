Abu Dhabi: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, is further scaling the reach of its award-winning AI-powered solutions across leading private school groups in the UAE, with 124,500 students now actively engaged through its learning ecosystem. This expansion underscores Alef Education’s growing momentum in the private education sector and reinforces its role in advancing AI-powered learning innovation across the country.

As part of this strategic rollout, Alef Education’s Arabic language learning solution, Arabits, will be implemented across Central School, Habitat Schools, and International Indian School, directly impacting more than 7,500 students. This step aims to strengthen Arabic language proficiency through a highly engaging, curriculum-aligned, and digitally immersive learning experience that enhances both student engagement and academic outcomes.

In addition to Arabits, a range of Alef Education’s flagship, award-winning solutions are helping schools transform learning experiences and educational outcomes. These include Alef Platform, which personalises learning journeys through AI-driven insights, Alef Pathways, which supports career readiness and future skills development, and Abjadiyat, the company’s interactive Arabic literacy platform for younger learners.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said: “As education evolves, schools are looking for solutions that deliver stronger outcomes and future-ready skills. At Alef Education, our vision is to shape the future of learning by making high-quality, AI-powered education more accessible, personalised, and impactful for every learner. The expansion of our solutions across UAE private schools reflects growing confidence in technology-driven education. With the expansion of Arabits across leading private schools in the UAE, we are reinforcing our mission to make high-quality Arabic language learning accessible, enjoyable, and effective for every student.”

Powered by AI, Arabits is a complete language learning system created by experienced education professionals that helps students of all ages master Arabic language skills. Its student-centered pedagogy focuses on using bits: small, easily digestible pieces of information that allow students to build their knowledge bit by bit. By breaking down complex concepts into manageable bits, students master each bit before moving on to the next. It leads to a deeper understanding and long-term retention of the language.

This latest expansion further strengthens Alef Education’s position as a frontrunner in AI-enabled education transformation, as schools across the UAE increasingly turn to innovative digital tools to enhance learning experiences and equip students with future-ready skills.

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange) is an award-winning AI powered learning solutions provider redefining K to 12 education. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the company serves approximately 2.0 million students and 84,000 educators across 19,000 schools in the UAE, Indonesia, and Morocco.

Its flagship Alef Platform delivers personalized learning experiences that enhance student engagement and outcomes, while its supplemental solutions Alef Pathways, Abjadiyat, and Arabits extend learning across subjects and languages.

Through its innovative use of artificial intelligence, data insights, and culturally relevant content, Alef Education is transforming teaching and learning to advance equity, access, and excellence for every student. For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com

Media Contact: Head of Marketing and Communications: Ahmad Yassin

Email: ahmad.yassin@alefeducation.com

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