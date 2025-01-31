400 homes sold with 57% of buyers purchasing an Aldar home for the first time

Expatriate residents and overseas buyers account for 72% of sales

UAE, Jordan, China, and UK buyers make up the top four nationalities by sales volume

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar announced today that Manarat Living III, the final edition of its design-led urban collection on Saadiyat Island, sold out in just 24 hours, generating AED 940 million in sales. The speed at which the community sold out reflects Saadiyat Island’s reputation as Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after neighbourhood with a collection of unique residential concepts that are attracting significant local and international interest.

UAE nationals accounted for 28% of sales, while expatriate residents and overseas buyers accounted for 72%, highlighting the universal demand for homes on Saadiyat Island. UAE, Jordan, China, and UK nationals make up the top four international buyers by sales volume.

65% of all buyers are under the age of 45, reflecting the growing popularity of contemporary residential concepts among young homebuyers. First-time buyers of an Aldar property accounted for 57% of sales, highlighting the growing popularity of the Aldar brand amongst both investors and homeowners.

The boutique residential community features 400 urban homes and is the most elevated proposition within the Manarat Living collection. It offers enhanced amenities and premium features, including thoughtfully designed outdoor and community spaces.

