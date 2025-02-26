As one of the region’s largest lifestyle experience providers, Aldar will support the Abu Dhabi Customer Experience Strategy with the establishment of the academy

Launching by end of Q1 2025, the Academy will train more than 30,000 direct and indirect Aldar employees

The Academy is inspired and informed by the Emirati culture of hospitality, with signature experiences to be created at every touchpoint across Aldar’s portfolio

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar has launched an in-house customer experience academy and have agreed a partnership with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches to establish and curate its courses. The Aldar CX Academy (“The Academy”) is part of the company’s strategy to enhance customer experience and instill a hospitality mindset across the organization.

The Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches is a groundbreaking institution that sets a new standard in hospitality education by integrating global expertise with a deep-rooted emphasis on Emirati culture. This aligns closely with the ethos of Aldar’s CX Academy, which is founded on the philosophy of traditional Emirati hospitality, with every guest treated with unconditional welcome and care.

The pillars of Emirati hospitality will also inform The Academy’s curricula with a key focus on selfless generosity, relationships over transactions, commitment to craft, excellence beyond expectations, respect for all cultures, and sustainable relationships. The Academy is designed to support the Abu Dhabi Customer Experience Strategy and contribute to the emirate’s reputation as a destination with world-class service across all sectors.

With a mandate to establish an elevated signature experience at every touch point across, The Academy will train more than 30,000 direct and indirect employees from senior management to frontline staff. This will include employees across every Aldar asset, business, and function including sales, community management, facilities management, retail, hospitality, and schools. Courses are scheduled to commence by the end of Q1 2025, with plans for a purpose-built, state-of-the-art, facility on Yas Island.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, said: “In line with our customer experience strategy and purpose to have a positive impact on people’s lives, we believe that hospitality is the universal language of care, connection, and excellence. By establishing Aldar CX Academy, we are investing in a future where every interaction, whether with customers, investors, visitors, partners, or colleagues, becomes an extraordinary experience imbued with authentic Emirati hospitality.

“Partnering with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, we are equipping our people, at all levels, with the mindset and skills to go beyond expectations, transform ordinary moments into remarkable ones, and build relationships that inspire trust and loyalty. This is not just about service; it’s about creating a culture of generosity and human connection that defines who we are.”

Georgette Davey, Managing Director, Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches said: “We are proud to partner with Aldar, a growth-focused company that recognizes the transformative power of hospitality as a cornerstone of excellence across all sectors. By establishing this Academy, Aldar is championing a culture that values people above all else. We are honored to join Aldar in shaping the future of service, innovation, and building genuine connections.”

The Academy is a key enabler of Aldar’s newly refined Customer Experience Strategy, which is dedicated to designing exceptional products and creating signature experiences for customers. These experiences will be delivered by fostering a hospitality-driven, digital-first culture that ensures every Aldar experience is not only elevated but also personalised and meaningful at every touchpoint. ensuring they are strategically poised for launch when the market opportunities arise.

As part of the partnership, Aldar will also offer opportunities to Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches students to have practical exposure to world-class operations while introducing fresh talent and ideas into the Aldar ecosystem. Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches students will also benefit from job opportunities at Aldar, as part of Aldar’s goals to support the career development of promising talent and the integration of talent across Aldar and Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches. This partnership underscores Aldar’s commitment to nurturing talent and empowering employees and partners to consistently deliver signature customer experiences reflecting Aldar’s values and vision.

