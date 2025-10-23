A walkable quarter with a front row view of Saadiyat Cultural District, the development will foster social interactions, wellbeing, and a thriving urban lifestyle

With the iconic Zayed National Museum as its backdrop, The Row Saadiyat will be a new address for premium dining, retail, and leisure in Abu Dhabi

The Row Saadiyat will launch on 1 November, with 315 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available for sale to customers

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar announced today the launch of The Row Saadiyat, an exclusive residential and lifestyle quarter that will bask in the beauty of the Zayed National Museum’s expansive wings within Saadiyat Cultural District.

Designed in collaboration with BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group), The Row Saadiyat is a boutique example of urban placemaking that captures the spirit of the Cultural District by bringing artistry to daily life. Conceived as Saadiyat Island’s high-end social address, The Row Saadiyat elevates contemporary living at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s most desirable destination.

Framed by architectural landmarks, The Row Saadiyat offers residents an extraordinary front row vantage point over Abu Dhabi’s most celebrated cultural icons. Homes look out towards the sculptural fins of the Zayed National Museum by Foster + Partners, with Louvre Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, all just a short walk away.

Positioned in the social heart of the island, The Row Saadiyat connects residents directly to the district’s most inspiring cultural institutions and unique lifestyle experiences. Through a network of shaded, air-conditioned pedestrian bridges, residents will enjoy effortless access to the highly anticipated Saadiyat Grove, Abu Dhabi’s upcoming luxury retail destination, as well as the white sands of Mamsha Beach and the city’s world-renowned cultural icons, including the soon-to-open Zayed National Museum and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.

The Row Saadiyat spans seven mid-rise buildings, each with nine floors and two parking basements. In its first phase, Aldar will launch three buildings with 315 homes available for sale to customers from 1 November.

At the heart of the community is a dual lifestyle concept — connect to disconnect — that balances vibrant social energy at ground level with calm, private retreats above. The buildings feature one-, two- and three-bedrooms apartments with interiors by award-winning design studio Kettle Collective, and ground floors dedicated to F&B, wellness, and lifestyle concepts.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Development, commented: “The Row Saadiyat brings together the finest elements of contemporary design and cultural context to create something truly unique for Abu Dhabi. Set within Saadiyat Cultural District, the community offers residents a front-row view of one of the most iconic cultural landscapes in the world. The development embodies Aldar’s commitment to crafting communities that are both globally relevant and deeply connected to the character of their surroundings.”

Every aspect of The Row Saadiyat is crafted to enrich daily life, with an emphasis on wellbeing, creativity, and purposeful design. From imaginative kids’ clubs and a restorative wellness pod to a serene co-working lounge and dedicated pet spa and grooming studio, a collection of curated amenities nurtures balance and a sense of community. A signature communal hub, called The Other Space, offers a refined retreat for connection and reflection. Featuring art-house interiors and a contemporary palette, this exclusive venue hosts creative pop-ups and community gatherings.

Complementing these resident spaces is a wellbeing club that will welcome both residents and the wider community as a luxury destination for fitness, spa, and pool experiences.

In line with Aldar’s goals to promote sustainable living and building practices, the development integrates smart home systems and is targeting a 3 Pearl Estidama rating and a 2-star rating from Fitwel.

The Row Saadiyat is open to customers of all nationalities and interested buyers can visit Aldar’s Sales Centres on Yas Island and in Dubai or reach out via customermanagement@aldar.com or call 800-ALDAR (800-25327).